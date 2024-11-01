Bukalango residents celebrate launch of solar-powered water project

Residents of Bukalango in Wakiso District are rejoicing after the launch of a solar-powered water project, funded by the United Alliance for Social Development Goal (UnASDG) at a cost of Shs120 million.

The project, commissioned by Local Government Minister Raphael Magyezi on November 1, aims to provide clean water to the community.

"We hope this will support increased production in the area. It is cheap and reliable water good for domestic use, for institutions in the community, and will foster production for farmers," Mr Magyezi said during the commissioning ceremony.

The solar water project boasts impressive features, including a 5-cubic pump with eight solar panels of 550 watts, capable of propelling 5000 liters per hour. This initiative is part of the Parish Development Model, designed to improve living standards in rural communities.

Mr Magyezi noted that this project is a pilot study, but once it registers success, it will officially be rolled out to other parts of the country by the beginning of next year. Under this pilot study, UnASDG will set up 10 water schemes in Wakiso, Mukono, and Mpigi.

Mukesh Kumar, UnASDG regional head in East Africa, emphasized that the project goes beyond providing clean water. "This project is not just providing access to clean water; it is building resilience in the face of climate change. It is about creating jobs and stimulating local economic growth," Kumar noted.

David Odong, Director of Eastern Waterways Uganda Limited, the company contracted to construct the project, urged the community to handle the system with care. "It will be able to pump water only when it shines. I encourage them to ensure they store water in the available reservoirs for use during rainy days," Odong advised.

Community leaders expressed gratitude for the project, citing the overwhelming need for clean water. Moses Bisaso, chairperson of Kakiri Town Council, said, "Bukalango prayer centre alone receives 30,000 people every weekend, and these people are accommodated here."

Mathias Jjemba, Bukalango village chairperson, revealed that residents spent between Shs5000 and Shs10,000 daily on water, with a single 20-liter jerrycan costing Shs1,000. "This project will greatly alleviate our water woes," Jjemba said.

The UnASDG plans to provide 5000 water units across the country, potentially covering 50% of parishes. This initiative addresses Uganda's ongoing water crisis, where many communities lack access to safe drinking water.