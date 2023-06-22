Bukalasa land office closed after thugs break in  

Land transaction services at the Bukalasa zonal land offices in Luweero District have temporarily been suspended after a break-in and vandalism by thugs.

While the break-in did not affect the information management system at the main server and strong room that remained intact, the police investigation team and the office technical team were busy at the offices to ensure the investigation process is not interrupted, State Minister for Lands Sam Mayanja said on yesterday.

“The thugs damaged the doors and took away some computers, among other property. Luckily, the information management system is intact. Our people will have to be patient for some time to allow the investigation team and the office technical personnel to clear the office for operations,” he said.

While preliminary investigations do not squarely lay blame on sufficient security at the offices, Mr Mayanja said the security at the zonal land offices should be enhanced.

“These offices host the heart of the land transaction information that demands better security. There was a security gap that we needed to address as a government. Like the other government installations, the zonal land offices should have maximum security,” he said.

Mr Christopher Sanyu, the principal administration assistant at Bukalasa Zonal Land Offices, said that the thugs gained access after cutting through the fence before disabling the security guards.

“The security guards were tied with ropes. The thugs then broke through the main gate and the different doors before vandalising some of the equipment,” he said.

Earlier, a few clients who turned up in the early morning hours yesterday, expressed fear about the safety of their respective land files, including land titles after the incident.

Mr Emmanuel Ssebude, a private surveyor said he had come to check on some land files that were being processed at the zonal land office when he got the news about the break-in.

“I was shocked when the police stopped me at the gate. It’s my prayer that all our information remains safe,” he said.

Bukalasa zonal land office is one of the 23 zonal offices established under a World Bank-funded programme to upgrade land management services and information storage under a digitalised system.