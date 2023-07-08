Bukedea councilor charged with robbery, torture during by-election

The LC5 councilor representing the people of Emokori ward in Bukedea town council in Bukedea District has been charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated torture allegedly committed during the recent LC5 by-election marred with violence and ballot stuffing.

Mr Daniel Malinga, aka Owenge appeared before the Bukedea grade one magistrate, Juliana Kimono following his arrest by the State House anti-corruption unit operatives on Thursday evening.

In count one, the stated said that on June 6, 2023 at the electoral commission gate in Bukedea District, Mr Malinga and others still at large unlawfully assaulted Mr David Stephen Omagor, thereby causing him actual bodily harm.

Omagor, an aspiring contender of Bukedea LC5 by-election had at the time of the assault gone to the EC offices to present his nomination forms.

Malinga and others still at large are also accused of robbing Mr Omagor Shs9 million and his electoral nomination and academic documents.

Malinga who was not allowed to take plea was remanded to prison until July 26, 2023 when he will be arraigned with five police officers who first appeared before the same magistrate on Wednesday.