Bukedea human resource officer killed in road accident

Two people including the Bukedea District Human Resource Officer died in a car crash that happened on Saturday along the Mbale-Soroti Highway in Bukedea District.

The accident that involved a Fuso Trailer and Subaru Forester occurred at around 8pm at Kachamboi village in Kachumbala Sub County.

Police identified the deceased as Samuel Akutu, a human resource officer at Bukedea District, and Isa Muhammad, a resident of Tana River, in Mombasa, who was driving the trailer.

The East Kyoga Regional Police Spokesperson, ASP Oscar Gregg Ageca, said preliminary findings indicate that Akutu who was driving the Subaru Forester failed to stay in his lane hence colliding with the oncoming trailer.

"The collision caused both vehicles to burst into flames killing both drivers at the scene. The scene was subsequently visited by the regional traffic officer of East Kyoga territorial command together with officers of Bukedea District police command and the police fire brigade and rescue services officers who extinguished the flaming motor vehicles," he said.

The two bodies were taken to Bukedea Health Centre IV mortuary as investigations into the matter continue.

The Saturday accident came in less than a week after two buses collided killing three people and injuring 35 others on the same highway.