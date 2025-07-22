Bukedea LC5 chairperson withdraws from NRM primaries

Bukedea District chairperson Mary Akol has withdrawn from the NRM LC5 chairperson primaries citing poor health.

Ms Akol who was controversially elected in June 2023 during the Bukedea district LC5 by-election after the death of Moses Olemukan in December 2022, tendered in her withdrawal letter to the NRM electoral office on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.

Her withdrawal leaves the race now with two NRM aspirants: Col (rtd) Joseph Onange, the proprietor of Kumi Hotel in Kumi municipality and Simon Ongura.

Ms Akol’s tenure has not been an easy ride among the voters across a number of villages in the district.

She was declared victorious in a 2023 violent election on an NRM ticket after getting 79,692 votes against Mr Lokwiski Tychius Ebukalin who got 4,941 votes, while Sam Oita Odeke of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) got 2,343 votes, in an election that was marred by violence and manipulation of results. The elections also saw journalists from Teso beaten and their equipment destroyed.

“My health conditions will not allow me to participate in this election,” Ms Akol stated in her withdrawal letter.

Mr Charles Otai, the Bukedea district NRM party registrar confirmed Akol’s withdrawal.

Ms Akol replaced the late Olemukan, who had overwhelmingly been votes in 2021 against Mr William Wilberforce Tukei.

During Olemukan's tenure, Akol served as his vice.