Bukedea police arrest 21 suspects over murder

Police in Bukedea are holding 21 people suspected of having participated in an act of mob justice that left one dead at Tokor village in Kabarwa Sub County

It’s reported that on Monday, through mob justice the suspects killed 22-year-old Felix Towa Othion, a resident of Komolo village, Mbura parish in Peta Sub County in Tororo District.

Mr Richard Asiimwe, the Bukedea District Police Commander confirmed that they have arrested 21 people suspected to have murdered Towa.

“We have 21 in our cells and we are still hunting for more,” he said on Thursday.

He said it is not readily clear as to why the deceased was murdered, adding that police are on the hunt for more people who are believed to be behind the act.

Mr Asiimwe refused to disclose the identities of the suspects but said the deceased was hired by one Richard Ochar to weed his rice in Kotor swamp.

Mr Ben Angura Kabarwa, Kabarwa Sub County chairperson said that Ochar is on the run.