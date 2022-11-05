Bukedea student, father arrested after carrying bullets to school

Police in Bukedea District in eastern Uganda are holding a senior one student and his father after they were allegedly found in unlawful possession of 27 rounds of ammunition.

Their arrest followed a tip off from eyewitness who reportedly saw the student in possession of three rounds of ammunition at St. Theresa Secondary School where he studies from.

Police said they got the tip on November 1, 2022 at around 4:30pm.

“We consequently visited the scene where three bullets were recovered and after conducting a search at his residence, we recovered 24 more bullets,” said the East Kyoga regional police spokesperson, SP Oscar Gregg Ageca.

He said the suspects are being held to establish the source of the ammunition.

Police said the two are facing charges of unlawful possession of Government stores contrary to the penal code.