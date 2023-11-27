Bukedi Diocese ordains priest, 17 deacons

At least one priest and 17 deacons were ordained in Bukedi Diocese on Sunday with Bukedi Diocese Bishop Samuel George Bogere Egesa calling on servants of God to ensure Christians understand biblical preachings.

‘’I have been preaching to make people know how to pray but we are saying can we go ahead to educate them to understand what we teach and encourage them to work to improve on their living standards because we can’t preach to starved and poor congregation,’’ the bishop said during the ordination at St. Paul's Church of Uganda in Syamalede Archdeaconry

The bishop blamed what he called “ordinary preachings for the continuous backsliding in faith since believers are not taught how to work.”

The prelate also said the newly ordained are a big relief to the diocese noting that this will address shortages of priests and deacons.

“You should be messengers, watchmen and stewards of the Lord, teach and practice what you teach,” he advised.

He tasked the Christians to look after their church leaders to enable them do their work without any worries.

Meanwhile, Busia District LC5 chairperson Stephen Mugeni Wasike urged parliamentarians to develop an act that compels government to fund them like cultural institutions.

‘’We are saying if government can fund cultural institution why can’t it do the same to religious institutions because first of all they don’t have a source of income to pay preachers who are doing a lot in shaping morals and praying for peace. I’m going to start with my council to make sure that we create a vote for religious institutions in our budget,'' he said.

Meantime, at Sunday’s ceremony, Rev. Ivan Bola was elevated from deacon to priesthood while Patrick Oteba, Philip Owor, Selvester Wangira, Stephen Ongiriang, Yarrow Mbayo, John Martin Otude, Joshua Magera John Tekei, John Ofumbi, James Ojulo, Jackson Owor, Irene Barbara Amayo, Godfrey Suguya, Gilbert Olupot, Fredrick Oundo, Faith Namuyonga and Benedicto Lubega were ordained deacons.