Bukedi farmers abandon cotton over poor prices

The Kibuku District chairperson, Mr Mohammed Nakeba (right), tours a cotton garden in Bukedi. PHOTO/MUDANGHA KOLYANGHA

Mudanga

By Mudangha Kolyangha

What you need to know:

  Farmers have resorted to growing other crops such as rice.

For decades, Bukedi Sub-region was best known for growing cotton but the trend has since changed as farmers opt to grow other crops, citing poor prices.
The farmers and local leaders attribute poor prices to lack of financially stable cooperatives unlike in the early 1970s and 80s, when North Bukedi Cooperative Union and others were the lifeline of cotton farmers.
Farmers say they are being offered Shs1,500 per kilogramme by the middlemen.
The North Bukedi Cooperative Union (NBCU) chairperson, Mr Farouk Gundi, in an interview on Monday said cooperatives used to buy tonnes of cotton from farmers.

