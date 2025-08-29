Bukedi grapples with rising number of teenage mothers

Bukedi Sub-region is facing a growing social crisis, with the rising number of teenage mothers struggling to raise children under the weight of poverty, abandonment, and shifting cultural norms. The districts of North Bukedi – Budaka, Pallisa, Butebo, and Kibuku – have become hotspots where single motherhood is no longer an exception but a fast-spreading reality. Adolescent pregnancies remain one of the biggest drivers.

According to health surveys, nearly three in 10 girls in Bukedi are mothers before the age of 19. The 2024 National Population and Housing Census report shows that about 31,231 children aged between 10 and19 were married off in the Bukedi. Many of the girls are either abandoned by their partners or married off early, only to be left behind when men move on. Mr Moses Okiror, a local leader in Pallisa District, said when a man fails to provide, he simply walks away, ‘‘leaving the girl to raise the child alone.”

The situation worsened during the Covid-19 lockdowns, when schools were closed. Families desperate for survival married off girls for bride price, but many of those marriages collapsed, swelling the ranks of young single mothers.

Poverty lies at the centre of this crisis. Bukedi consistently ranks among the poorest regions in Uganda, with limited job opportunities, especially for women. The proportion of poor people in the sub-region is 34.7 percent, compared to the national average of 20.3 percent.

The region’s per capita income stands at 43.7 percent, with GDP per capita at $135 (about Shs488,866), compared to the national figure of $1,185 (Shs4.2 million). With little income, most women depend on subsistence farming and petty trade, making it harder to raise children single-handedly. Men, equally frustrated by lack of jobs, often migrate in search of work or resort to heavy drinking. In both cases, women are left to fend for their families.

Cultural beliefs also fuel the crisis. Polygamy and infidelity are common, with women bearing the brunt when relationships collapse. Gender inequality leaves women with little decision-making power over family planning.

“Many women choose to walk away, even if it means raising children alone,” Mr Okiror added. Pallisa District chairman Patrick Duch said misunderstandings over family roles have caused marriage breakdowns.

“Most women have failed to understand and separate the principle of equity, but instead have turned homes into battle zones, yet family should be a shared responsibility between a man and a woman,” he said. He added: “Men have got fed up with their families due to the high levels of poverty. This causes a broken economic spine and makes men vulnerable to running away from their homes because of failure to execute their responsibility.”

Mr Duchu further revealed that rising population pressure has reduced land size, further compounding the problem. He also pointed out that women now outnumber men. “The number of widows is much higher than that of widowers. This is why there is a high prevalence of single mothers in our communities,” he said.

Mr Duchu further revealed that cultural norms have collapsed.

“Previously, girls could not get pregnant while at home, but these days it is rampant. Girls get pregnant at the age of 14 but cannot get married off. Cultural norms have been diluted to the extent that men tend to isolate such girls, who end up making their own homes as single mothers,” he said. The chairperson also called for attention to the boy child.

“Men usually die more than women in our communities, and that is why we see many single mothers,” he said.

Veteran politician and opinion leader Wako Mboizi, said single motherhood is no longer a stigma in the region.

“It is becoming a survival choice for women who are tired of being mistreated,” he said.

Health gaps worsen the situation. Family planning services are inadequate, with many health facilities understaffed and ill-equipped. Contraceptive shortages are common, leaving many young women vulnerable to unwanted pregnancies. Despite the challenges, Bukedi’s mothers display resilience. Many join women’s saving groups, start small businesses, or lean on one another for support.

The region, however, is grappling with a web of structural challenges. Nearly half of households face food insecurity – among the highest rates in Uganda – and most rely on subsistence farming. The fertility rate stands at 6.5 children per woman, well above the national average of 5.2.

Healthcare services remain inadequate, with no regional referral hospital. Some sub-counties have no health facilities at all, further straining maternal and reproductive healthcare. Bukedi consistently records one of the highest rates of teen motherhood.

The 2023 Uganda Demographic Survey found that 29.5 percent of girls aged 15–19 had already given birth, with an additional 3.6 percent pregnant for the first time. Both figures are far above the national adolescent motherhood average of 23.5 percent.

The 2024 Performance Monitoring for Action (PMA) survey revealed that 16.1 percent of adolescent girls in Bukedi were currently pregnant, while 43 per cent had already had sexual intercourse.

“These numbers expose the dire scenario of early motherhood, accelerating the rise of single mothers,” he said. He added: “The high poverty levels and lack of employment plunge young women into vulnerable circumstances. The outbreak of Covid-19 exacerbated economic hardship, pushing families to marry off young girls.

Cultural patriarchy and social norms cast women as economically dependent and submissive, while men hold disproportionate power. This imbalance fosters scenarios where women are abandoned – especially where education or economic divides exist within partnerships.” Bulangira Town Council councillor Moleka Majanga said many young women enter relationships without knowing the background of their partners.

“The high population of women has outgrown that of men. Men have resorted to ‘hit and run’ behaviour,” he said, adding:“They only satisfy their desires and, once their partner gets pregnant, prefer to shy away from responsibility.”

He added that some men abandon less educated wives, who are seen as a “shame” when men rise in social status. Nationally, modern contraceptive use rose modestly from 35.6 percent in 2020 to 40.5 percent in 2024, but future projections suggest a sharp drop to 30.6 percent by 2025.

The rise in single mothers is driven not by a single factor but by overlapping pressures. Experts say that to change the narrative, interventions must be holistic, culturally sensitive, and community-driven – blending economic relief, education, healthcare, and gender-equitable norms.

In Butebo District, 31.2 percent of households are female-led. The dependence ratio stands at 99.5 percent – the highest in the country compared to the national average of 87.3 per cent.

“This implies that people in Butebo cannot save, only feed the population. Do these leaders know this? Have they taken interest to understand the dynamics of the prevailing poverty?” asked Dr Monica Musenero, the minister of Science, Technology and Innovation.

She noted that 48.1 percent of the population is under 15 years, an age group that entirely depends on others. The Population Secretariat indicates that of the 1.2 million pregnancies registered in Uganda annually, 25 percent are teenage pregnancies.