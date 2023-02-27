Bukedi looks to youth clinic to curb teenage pregnancies

Leaders in Bukedi Sub-region are in good spirits following the commissioning of a Youth Clinic Centre that, among others, is expected to curb teenage pregnancies in the area.

The facility, which is in Tororo District, is expected to serve youth from the districts of Tororo, Butaleja, Busia, Budaka, Pallisa and Butebo.

The clinic, which was built at a cost of Shs130m, and funded by Bergstrom Project under Reproductive Health Uganda (RHU), will, among others, offer laboratory services, family planning and antenatal care service.

Mr Jackson Chekokwo, the executive director of RHU, said on Saturday that young people will now have access to reproductive information services.

“The young people will get access to sexual and reproductive health information access, which has been lacking in the entire Bukedi Sub-region yet it has the highest cases of teenage pregnancies in the country,” Mr Chekokwo said.

He said the facility will also offer services such as screening for breast cancer, compressive package for family planning, including screening for sperms, among other things.

Dr Connie Bwire, the Tororo District assistant health officer-in-charge of maternal child health and nursing, said there is high demand for sexual and reproductive health services.

“We have the highest cases of teenage pregnancies and yet we have inadequate services in our government hospitals,” she said.

Mr Francis Ndamaje, the country representative of Bergstrom Project, said they zeroed down on Bukedi Sub-region after they found out that it is the most affected by cases of teenage pregnancies.

Ms Samali Sabano, the Tororo District chief administrative officer, said the youth centre will help to decongest the other health centres and hospitals.