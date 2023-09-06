Bukedi officials on the spot over pensioners’ cash

A team of officials from the State House Anti-Corruption Unit have commenced investigations into the alleged misappropriation of pensioners’ money in North Bukedi Sub-region.

The team headed by Mworozi Bamwine has since held several meetings with the affected pensioners from the four districts of Pallisa, Budaka, Kibuku, and Butebo at Kibuku Senior Secondary School.

“The investigations stem from the overwhelming complaints that we have received from the pensioners over delay in receiving their payments,” Mr Bamwine told the Daily Monitor on Monday.

Mr Mworozi said the investigations will be done to establish the cause of the alleged failure to pay pensioners.

“We will find out where the problem is, either at the district, central government or the pensioners themselves so that things can be harmonised,” he said.

Mr Mworozi, however, urged the respective districts’ pensioners’ associations to continue identifying the challenges and share them with the concerned government institution for action.

The issues raised by the pensioners include corruption, illegal deletion of names from the payroll, extortion of money, and missing documents reportedly orchestrated by the district officials to embezzle money.

Ms Alice Naula, a teacher, who retired from active service in Butebo District in 2000, said she got information that someone at the district had sent her money to another person.

“It was to my dismay that upon making several follow-ups, it was later discovered that somebody was paid my gratuity,” she said.

Mr Kalimu Njaye, another retired teacher, said since 2020, he has not received his pension and gratuity despite submitting his documents.

“Efforts to make a follow-up at the district seem futile because they don’t give a clear reason. I had reached the point of abandoning the process,” he said.

Another pensioner, Mr Alex Odoi, who retired in 2006, said he has not received his money.

He blamed this on corruption at the district.

“I have filled the pension application form three times but nothing is forthcoming. I have put in whatever is required but it looks like there is no hope of getting my money which I worked for,” he said.

The chairperson of the District Pensioners Association in Greater Pallisa, Mr Emmanuel Kariuki Kereba, said although the government and leaders of local governments are doing their best to ensure that pensioners are properly served, there are some challenges that need to be addressed.

Mr Kereba blamed the delay to pay pensioners on corruption, incompetence among civil servants and underfunding.

“The delayed payments are also due to limited resources and the pensioners have not realised increments over time whereas active civil servants are paid increments regularly,” Mr Kereba, said.

Mr Kereba added that some pensioners pass away without getting the money and yet they endeavour to submit their documents early.

“The bedridden beneficiaries are also unable to go to the district and beyond to access services like verification,” he said.

He added that some pensioners’ have raised concern over the delay to receive retirement letters and others have complained of discrepancies in pension scale.

“There is also the biggest challenge of missing documents in pensioner’s files such as appointment, academic and other related documents,” he said.

Mr Augustine Moleka Majanga, the secretary of health and education in Kibuku District, said there are concerted efforts to fight corruption, which has negatively affected service delivery.

“The other challenge is the under-releasing of funds by the central government. The government should compute properly before releasing the funds,” he said.

Mr Robert Keno, the national coordinator of the Uganda Scientists Researchers and Allied Workers Union, said they receive complaints from pensioners on a daily basis.

District leaders react

The Kibuku Resident District Commissioner, Ms Harriet Nakamya, said most of the complaints are related to non-payment yet funds are being released.

“The human resource officers were put under notice for this mess,” she said.

She added: “These are senior citizens who worked for this country and deserve to enjoy their retirement time but instead are being frustrated by these selfish human resource officers”.

She said there is a syndicated move by the human resource officers at the districts to extort money from pensioners before the money is released.

The Kibuku Chief Administrative Officer, Mr Samuel Ruhweza, however, said some of the delays are caused by the pensioners, adding that they submit incomplete files.

“It’s true they [pensioners] could have submitted their files but upon scrutinising them, we discover many errors- so the file becomes incomplete-documents like appointment letters, differences in names and ID could have issues, they turn the blame to the district officials,” Mr Ruhweza said.

Mr Ruhweza added that in the previous financial year, Kibuku District cleared all the pensioners.