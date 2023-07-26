Bukedi’s vanishing granaries raise food security concerns

For many decades, communities in north Bukedi stored food in granaries, known as Kidelo in Lugwere language.

Crops such as millet, peas and sorghum, which are the main food crops among the Bagwere, were stored in the facilities after harvest and preserved for the dry season when food was scarce.

The granaries were constructed using a combination of mud, clay, cow dung, and flexible stems from plants such as lantana camara, locally known as Kapanga in Lugwere language.

Cow dung, ash, and neem leaves was smeared on the granaries to repel insects.

However, in the early 1990s, many people in the sub-region began abandoning the practice of storing food in the granaries. Today, there are very few granaries left in the sub-region, which locals and leaders say has contributed to the food insecurity in the sub-region.

Mr James Mukanja, 80, a resident of Jami, Kamonkoli Sub-county in Budaka District, says: “The role of the granary in food security is very crucial and this is why every home had a granary, sometimes many in one home. People are now living hand-to-mouth because they decided to disregard what our forefathers, who were illiterates, taught us.”

He adds that between the 1860s and 1870s, it was unacceptable for a homestead to not have a granary.

“Families had different granaries for different crops but now people have thrown away the culture of storing food for tomorrow, opting to exchange it for money,” Mr Mukanja says.

Mr Dauson Donge, 78, an elder, says small families had two to three granaries to store different types of produce while the polygamous ones had more than five.

“We never lacked what to eat when we were growing up but now, you see children loitering on empty stomachs,” he says.

Mr Arthur Wako Mboizi, the Budaka County MP, says the granaries were also used to store seeds for the next planting season.

“With the absence of granaries, the farmers are now relying on government and well-wishers for agricultural input every season and this is impacting negatively on food security among the Bagwere,” he says.

He blames the issue on the rampant theft of cereals from the granaries which forced the public to abandon granaries.

Mr Mboizi says the number of people who know how to construct the granaries has also reduced.

“The massive destruction of the environment is also to blame because most materials that are used in the construction of the granaries have been destroyed. The species of plants used in the construction of granaries have been destroyed,” he says.

Mr Badiru Kirya, the chairperson of Ikumbania Council in the Obwa Ikumbania Bwa Bugwere, says in the past, clan chiefs would inspect homes to confirm, among others, that they had a granary. Those without granaries were punished.

“Most locals now do not have enough food and this has been compounded by the unpredictable weather pattern leading to poor harvest,” he says.

Mr Musitafa Buye, 79, says families without granaries were forced to do community service for at least a month.

The Kachonga Sub-county agricultural officer, Mr Abner Botiri, says when granaries were still in existence, Bukedi was referred to as a food basket.

He, however, says some hooligans set granaries on fire, forcing families to keep their food in the house.

“Because of the small rooms, many farmers have ended up selling their harvest to meet other basic needs,” he says.

Mr Botiri further says due to lack of proper storage for crop harvests, many farmers have resorted to growing crops which they can either sell or consume after harvest.

Mr Mohammed Nakeba, the Kibuku LC5 chairperson, said: “We need to revamp granaries in order to mitigate hunger and famine in the region.”

Mr Fred Kamugo, the chairperson of the Kamonkoli relief food initiative, which is spearheading the revival of granaries among the Bagwere, says: “This initiative is encouraging families/homestead to revamp the old system to own granaries as an alternative to embrace granary as methods of food storage in order to address food insecurity.”

He adds: “This initiative is determined to be a game-changer in reviving the home-based granaries in communities to ensure there is more food storage in these areas. The elder persons should educate the young generation about the goodness of the granaries.”

He further says young generations will be sensitised to make them understand the role of the granaries in food security.

About Bukedi

About 88.3 percent of the households in Bukedi Sub-region depend on subsistence farming as the main source of livelihood, according to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (Ubos)

The current poverty rate is 43.7 percent with the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per capita of less than $135 (Shs 488,866) in the sub-region. The sub-region comprises Pallisa, Budaka, Butebo, Butaleja, Tororo and Busia districts.

The National Development Plan III poverty reduction projections for the sub-region stands at 25.8 percent by 2025.

The Bagwere are a Bantu ethnic group, which constitutes an estimated four percent of Uganda’s population.