Bukomansimbi legislator wary for her seat after top NRM mobiliser joins NUP

Bukomansimbi North legislator Christine Ndiwalana sounded wary after Idd Lubyayi Kisiki, the chief mobilizer of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party, defected to the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) last week.

The long term former NRM chairperson in Bukomansimbi District has since vowed to unseat the incumbent NUP belonging legislator through the 2026 polls, even as he was ushered into the party by its leader Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine and Bukomansimbi South lawmaker Geoffrey Kayemba.

“I got the shock of my life when Kayemba took my opponent Lubyayi, who was embraced by my dear president Kyagulanyi at the NUP headquarters without notifying me,” Ndiwalana wrote on a local WhatsApp group in Bukomansimbi over the weekend.

However, she promised to continue serving and popularizing in Bukomansimbi “despite some of her fellow legislators in NUP fighting her.”

“All the same, I will remain strong and stand with my president however much I am being challenged and ignored,” she added.

Idd Lubyayi Kisiki (left) NUP President Bobi Wine and Bukomansimbi South legislator Godfrey Kayemba at NUP office in Kampala on July 10,2024. PHOTO/COURTESY

When contacted, Kayemba said he had nothing personal against

“I don’t think taking Lubyayi to Kyagulanyi has any harm. It is an advantage that we have a big new entrant in our party,” Kayemba observed.

He added: “I do not know why Ndiwalana always thinks that everyone is against her. She creates her own wars yet for us we are trying to persuade new people to join NUP ahead of 2026 general elections.”

Meantime, Ndiwalana has also accused another NUP legislator Veronica Nanyondo (Bukomansimbi District Woman MP) of conniving with her brother Ronald Mwamiakolerwa (Ndiwalana’s brother) to poison her.

“I have gone through two major surgeries due to the ingestion of corrosive chemicals given to me by my biological brother and former driver who is currently working for Nanyondo,” Ndiwalana said.

However, Mwamiakolerwa has since refuted the poison allegations, saying he cannot poison his own sister [Ndiwalana] despite having disagreements with her.

On her part, Nanyondo said she didn’t have time to respond to what she described as baseless allegations.

Bukomansimbi deputy Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Fred Kalema said he has already ordered the district police commander to start investigations into poison allegations.

“Since she [Ndiwalana] has indicated that she was in hospital, we shall ask her to avail medical reports to see the kind of treatment she was getting,” Kalema said.

During the 2021 elections, independent candidate Lubyayi polled 4,236 votes in the Bukomansimbi North legislative race, coming a distant 3rd after third term seeking Ruth Katushabe (NRM) who had 6,599 votes in the poll won by Ndiwalana with 9,619 votes.

Justice Forum (JEEMA) candidate Muhammad Kateregga got 3,076 votes.