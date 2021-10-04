Bukomansimbi’s Ndiwalana thrown out of Parliament, to contest decision

By Anthony Wesaka More by this Author

Ms Christine Ndiwalana has confirmed that she will appeal against the High Court’s decision to nullify her election as Bukomansimbi North Constituency MP for lack of requisite academic qualifications.

In a notice filed before the Court of Appeal on October 1, Ms Ndiwalana expressed her dissatisfaction “with the judgment and decree of her Lordship, Justice Ketrah Katunguka, delivered on September 28, at the High Court of Uganda at Masaka.”

Through her lawyers of Lukwago & Co Advocates, Ms Ndiwalana says she will at a later date, file her grounds challenging the decision.

On Tuesday last week, Justice Katunguka nullified Ms Ndiwalana’s January 14th victory and ordered a by-election in Bukomansimbi North.

Justice Katunguka ruled that Ms Ndiwalana was invalidly nominated to contest because she lacks the minimum academic qualification of senior six or its equivalent. The court’s decision arose from a petition filed by Ms Ruth Katushabe, the runner-up in the polls.

Ms Katushabe’s lawyers successfully argued that Ms Ndiwalana had invalidly been nominated on grounds that the certificate from Nsambya Nursing School that she presented for nomination, had since expired. The certificate in question had been issued to Ms Ndiwalana on April 29, 1998, and it could only run for five years.

Ms Ndiwalana’s legal team led by Medard Lubega Ssegonna and Ssekanjako Abubakar had rebutted that their client had a certificate equivalent to senior six that she acquired from St Francis Nsambya Nursing School.

The judge agreed with the submissions of Katushabe’s lawyers and held that the certificate that Ms Ndiwalana had presented to the Electoral Commission “is not an academic qualification neither was signed, stamped nor sealed.”

Justice Katunguka added: “The certificate has to be owned by the issuing body by either a stamp, signature or a seal and since this did not have these features it makes it questionable even when it was not expired.”

The filing of the notice of an appeal, however, extends Ms Ndiwalana’s stay in the August House until court pronounces itself on the matter.