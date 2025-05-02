Bukooli College parents demand for school bus after 16-year wait

Parents of Bukooli College Bugiri have petitioned the Ministry of Education and Sports over the whereabouts of Shs184 million collected over the last 16 years to purchase a school bus. The money was reportedly collected during the tenure of former head teacher Mr Samuel Kigenyi, who has since retired.

The petition was formally presented to the Commissioner of Secondary Education, Mr Alfred Kyaka, during a science exhibition at the school last week, where parents voiced their frustrations over the alleged mismanagement of the funds.

Pastor Simon Ochieng, a parent, raised concerns about the alleged theft of the money collected since 2009, reportedly under the leadership of former head teachers, including Mr Aggrey Kintu and Mr Kigenyi.

"Regardless of the amount, we demand transparency, Mr Commissioner. We need to know who handled the Shs184m and require them to account for its disappearance, as our goal was to purchase a bus for our children's safety and convenience," Pastor Ochieng said.

He added that parents now fear they may be asked to contribute again toward a school bus without any accountability for the earlier funds.

Mr Erias Muluga, Chairperson of the Parents and Teachers Association (PTA), said the former head teacher, Mr Kigenyi, had been arrested over the matter but was later released on police bond and never prosecuted.

“Therefore Mr Commissioner, as parents we are worried and we don't know what to do at the moment, but we kindly ask you to intervene into this matter and rescue us as leaders because some parents claim that PTA executives were involved in theft of this money,” Mr Muluga said.

He alleged that Mr Kigenyi withdrew the funds from the bank and used them without informing either the PTA executive or the Board of Governors, despite a resolution passed by the board explicitly prohibiting such action.

However, Mr John Ouma Musubo, the then PTA treasurer, dismissed the allegations, stating that the PTA executive had approved the withdrawal of the funds to pay salaries for non-government-paid staff.

Mr Alfred Kyaka, the Commissioner of Secondary Education at the Ministry of Education and Sports, promised a thorough investigation into the matter.

“We will thoroughly investigate this matter and ensure that those responsible are held accountable,” Mr Kyaka said.

He added: “In the meantime, I urge parents and teachers to remain calm and allow our officials to conduct a thorough investigation to identify the individuals responsible for the missing Shs184m intended for the school bus purchase.”

Mr Kyaka also emphasized that PTA and Board of Governors members must take an active role in addressing parent concerns and are responsible for oversight of school finances.

“As members of the PTA and Board of Governors, it is your responsibility to safeguard school properties, as you serve as the government's oversight. Let us collaborate to maintain the government's image and ensure its integrity remains intact,” he said.

Previously, the Ministry had donated a Tata lorry to the school to aid in student transportation for games and other activities, but the vehicle eventually broke down due to mechanical issues.

In a phone interview, Mr Samuel Kigenyi denied the allegations and threatened to sue the school for defamation.

“I have the signed minutes from the board of governors and PTA meetings, which puts me in a strong position to take legal action,” he said. He added that the board had resolved to use the funds to pay salaries of both teaching and non-teaching staff not on the government payroll.

Bukooli College Bugiri is a community-founded school established in 1980 by Patrick John Mwondha, then Deputy Minister for Local Government under the Milton Obote administration.

Head teacher Mr Ali Bukenya explained that the science exhibition was intended to showcase the students' progress in science to parents, providing a hands-on demonstration of their achievements.