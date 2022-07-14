Bukwo CAO: Locals ask police to expedite investigations

Leaders and residents of Bukwo District yesterday asked police to expedite investigations into the killing of the Chief Administrative Officer Charles Ogwang.

They yesterday walked through Bukwo Town Council holding placards, reading “CAO Ogwang, your assailants must face the full force of the law”, “CAO our beloved, may justice prevail”.

The locals also held a mourning procession in Bukwo Town Council in memory of the deceased.

Ogwang was reportedly shot dead in Matugga, Wakiso District at around 11pm last Friday. His assailants fired at least 26 bullets at the government vehicle, police said.

Daily Monitor learnt that the ordinary council on Tuesday passed a resolution to name the road that leads to the district headquarters after the CAO so that his legacy can live on.

Ms Marisa Cheptegei, the district speaker, said Bukwo District Local Government has declared five days of public mourning for Ogwang.

“....because of the tremendous contribution done by the late CAO, all the district staff, including those at the sub-county, will stay home as they mourn the CAO and the national flag will fly at half mast,” she said.

Eulogised

Ms Catherine Cheptanui, the principal assistant secretary of the district, described the late as a kind and principled man. “The deceased CAO brought a lot of developments in a short span,” she said.

Mr Fred Soyekwo, the district councillor representing Bukwo Town Council, described Ogwang as a unifier.

“He found when Bukwo District was divided and he unified all of us. He died when we were working as a team,” Mr Soyekwo said.

The Bukwo District Health Officer, Dr Edward Sabiti, who is also the chairperson of the burial committee, reassured people of safety during burial. “You shouldn’t fear anything, those people are friendly and kind people and I promise you will be safe because we have already arranged someone who is going to welcome us,” Dr Sabiti said.

The Bukwo Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr Samuel Mpimbaza Hashaka, also appealed to police to investigate the matter to its conclusion.

“It’s unfortunate that our CAO was killed. Even if you have problems with someone, you don’t kill them. We request police to quickly investigate the matter and arrest the suspect,” Mr Hashaka said.

The office and home of the late CAO have been sealed off. Police are treating it as a crime scene, according to Sipi Rregional police spokesperson, Mr Fred Chesang.

PHOTOS: Residents and leaders of Bukwo District hold a mourning procession in Bukwo town council in memory of their late Chief Administrative Officer Charles Ogwang who was shot dead in Matugga, Wakiso District at the weekend, Micheal Woniala reports. 1/#MonitorUpdates pic.twitter.com/baos9Q3lfg — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) July 13, 2022