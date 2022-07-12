Bukwo CAO’s car shot 26 times

The assailants of Bukwo District Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Charles Ogwang last Friday fired at least 26 bullets at the government vehicle, police have said.

The police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga, while addressing journalists in Kampala yesterday said the officers found 26 cartridges at the scene, a grey jacket, a gun butt, blood specimen and empty tins of yoghurt.

Ogwang was attacked at Kiryowa-Mabanda, Bombo Road near Banu Petrol Station in Kasangati, Wakiso District at around 11pm.

The police preliminary findings indicate that Ogwal travelled from Bukwo to Mbale, with his driver, Mr Eric Chemusto, 23.

While in Mbale, Ogwal had plans of travelling to Kampala via Lira. He, however, changed his mind and drove to Kampala. They reached Mukono after 10am and proceeded to Wandegeya, Ntinda, Konge, and Kisaasi, among other places.

Mr Enanga told the media yesterday that the former CAO on Friday dropped his driver at Liberty Guest House in Kireka, so that he travels by bus to Bukwo, while he drives himself to Lira.

Ogwal later reached Bwaise at around 9:23pm, where he moved from Kawempe up to Kagoma and delayed a bit.

“The police CCTV camera site at Kiryangoja Ward captured him as he was heading towards Bombo,” Mt Enanga said.

Mr Enanga also said before his death, Ogwal had narrated the shooting incident to the medical officers at Bombo Military Hospital.

“It was at Kiryowa Cell, Kiryamuli Ward, Gombe Division, that the deceased was stopped by an armed group of strangers, and he parked aside. The attackers inquired whether he was Ogwang, and it is at this stage that he sensed danger and he told them that he was his driver. They removed his wallet and phone, which they checked. After establishing his true identify, the assailants fired several bullets at him from the passenger side,” part of the victim’s account of the incident.

Arrests

Mr Enanga said at least four suspects, including the driver, have been arrested to help with investigations.

Ogwang had replaced Swaibu Balaba as acting CAO after he was in December 2021 sacked on orders of State Minister for economic monitoring, Mr Peter Ogwang, over corruption and mismanagement of government funds.

The incident comes in the wake of recent surge in what police described as urban crime.

Mr Edward Ochom, the director of Operations in the Uganda Police Force, during the meeting of civilian population and security personnel in Mukono last month issued a directive to police officers to shoot suspected robbers and kill them on the spot.

“We are not going to sympathise with them anymore, enough is enough. I know among us here, these robbers have their agents. We are discussing security; they want to hear what we are discussing, now go and tell them that their days are numbered,” he said.