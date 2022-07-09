Bukwo CAO shot dead months after assuming office, car torched

Police at Kasangati are investigating circumstances under which the acting Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of Bukwo District in Sebei Sub-region was last night shot and killed by unknown assailants who also set ablaze the vehicle in which he was travelling.

Mr Charles Ogwang was attacked at Kiryowa-Mabanda, Bombo Road near Banu Petrol station at around 11pm, according to police.

“It is alleged that while Mr Ogwang was travelling in the said motor vehicle, unidentified assailants shot at him several times causing injuries to him. First responders from a nearby clinic rushed him to Bombo Military Hospital where he succumbed to bullet injuries at around 4am,” said Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, ASP Luke Owoyesigyire.

The police fire prevention and rescue services responded to extinguish the burning vehicle but by Saturday afternoon, police was still hunting for the assailants said to be on the run.

“An inquiry has kicked off to investigate the murder with hope of identifying the assailants and knowing their motive,” police said.

Bukwo Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Samuel Mpimbaza Hashaka July 9 told this reporter that Mr Ogwang was not with his driver at the time of the attack.

"I was shocked when the minister for local government called me asking about the attack. I didn't even know that Mr Ogwang had left Bukwo. I thought he was around given that it's a working day. The driver told me that when they left Bukwo, they travelled to Kampala and booked a lodge in Kireka. Later, Mr Ogwang disappeared, leaving the driver behind before he was attacked hours later," Mr Hashaka said.

Mr Ogwang replaced Swaibu Balaba as acting CAO after the latter was in December 2021 sacked on orders of State Minister for economic monitoring, Mr Peter Ogwang over corruption and mismanagement of government funds.

"Out of the districts that I have moved, Bukwo is worse. How can you call yourself a CAO with all this embezzlement," the minister wondered during his December 3, 2021 tour in Bukwo to monitor government projects.

However, Bukwo LCV chairperson Moses Julius Chelimo June 11 asked the ministry of Local government to fire Mr Ogwang just months after he had assumed office amidst accusations of insubordination, arrogance, absenteeism from office and mismanagement, among others.

“We thought things would change as he used a Jesus approach but later turned out to be the follower of Lucifer......He failed to discipline or caution errant officers. He's irregular in office without informing me about his movements...." Mr Chelimo wrote in a June 11, 2022 letter addressed to the minister of Local Government.

Asked about the scandals in the district, RDC Hashaka also said Mr Ogwang's appointment as CAO did not do much to help the district currently struggling with uncontrolled corruption levels.

"There were issues of him snubbing meetings convened by top district. In June, the District Service Commission also accused him of interfering with appointments of staff, among other issues,” he informed.