Bukwo LC5 boss arrested over defilement, human trafficking

Police have arrested the Bukwo District chairperson, Mr Julius Chelimo, for allegedly trafficking and defiling a 16-year-old girl.

Mr Chelimo was reportedly arrested at his hideout in Mbale City yesterday afternoon.

He was briefly detained at Mbale Central Police Station before he was transferred to Kampala under tight security.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga confirmed the arrest, saying the suspect had been transferred to Criminal Investigation Department (CID) headquarters in Kibuli, Kampala.

“He has been on [the] wanted [list] for aggravated defilement and trafficking in persons,” Mr Enanga said yesterday.

According to multiple sources, Mr Chelimo will appear in court on Tuesday to answer to the charges against him.

It is alleged that the victim left her parents’ home in Bukwo on November 28, 2021, for holidays in Kampala City.

While in Kampala, she went and visited a friend, where she was lured into “friendship” by Mr Chelimo.

According to police, on May 6, the girl was picked up from Usafi Market in Kampala City and linked up with the suspect at Shell Petrol Station Kireka.

She was transported to Mbale and spent a night with the suspect at one of the hotels.

On May 7, police said the minor left the hotel and travelled back to her parents’ home in Bukwo.

Mr Enanga said on May 18, the girl disappeared from her parents’ home to meet the suspect. But she was traced to the home of someone called Doreen Chesang and reunited with her family.

Police said the girl was once again trafficked from their home between May and August and kept at the home of the suspect’s relative in Budaka District.

“The suspect would occasionally pick her up and take her to a lodge. He would drop her home later,” Mr Enanga said.

He said the minor is currently under the protection and care of the Sexual and Gender Based Violence Unit of the CID.

Speaking at a press conference on October 3, Mr Enaga said Mr Chelimo had failed to answer their summonses, prompting a manhunt.

“He was sent summonses to report to the Special Investigations Division at Kireka last Monday, but he did not respond to the summonses,” Mr Enanga said.

Last week, Mr Chelimo announced that he was stepping down from the position of Bukwo district chairperson citing intrigue and a witch hunt.