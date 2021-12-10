Bukwo officials flee as minister  unearths rot in govt projects

State Minister for Economic Monitoring Peter Ogwang (3rd right) inspects the Suam cattle market office in Suam Town Council,  Bukwo District, which was built at Shs17m. Photo / Yahudu Kitunzi

By  Yahudu Kitunzi

What you need to know:

  • Some of the ghost projects include Lamaywet community access road in Suam Sub-county, which cost Shs61m, and Suam community access road in Suam Sub-county, which cost 60m.

The State minister for Economic Monitoring in the Office of the President, Mr Peter Ogwang, has unearthed numerous ghost projects in Bukwo District that led to loss of taxpayers’ money.

