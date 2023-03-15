Buliisa NMG reporter dies in road accident

The Nation Media Group (NMG) has lost one of its correspondents in Buliisa District, Andrew Mugati, who was involved in an accident on Monday night.

His family confirmed that he died as he was being transferred from Hoima Regional Referral Hospital to Mulago National Referral Hospital. He was 34.

According to the sister, Ms Janet Ayebare, Mugati was riding a motorcycle on Monday evening at around 8pm when he knocked a cow.

“He was involved in an accident on Wasenko-Buliisa road. He was returning from Wanseko where he had gone to check on our mother,” Ms Ayebare said.

He had dropped his two children at his mother’s place.

“We took him to Buliisa Health Centre IV but his condition deteriorated. He was then referred to Hoima Regional Referral Hospital today (yesterday) but passed on as he was being referred to Mulago,” she said.

The NMG Regional Editor, Ms Mercy Nalugo, Mugati’s immediate supervisor, was disconsolate.

She said the deceased was very passionate about his work.

His supervisor speaks out

“It is heart breaking to learn that an accident claimed the life of such an enthusiastic young man, with an immense passion for journalism and was always eager to learn,” Ms Nalugo said.

“His contribution to the NMG family cannot be underestimated as exhibited in some of his publications that exposed the wrongs in society. To the family, please accept our sincere sympathies,”she said.

Some of Mugati’s stories included the unstable power supply that has hampered development in Buliisa and the Bagungu’s quest to secede from the rest of the district.

Ms Harriet Kugonza, a friend and a journalist from Buliisa District, said Mugati knocked a cow, which was in the middle of the road and his motorcycle overturned, hitting his head on the road from which he sustained serious injuries. “He is the only person who warmly welcomed me in Buliisa District, he stood with me in every condition,” she said.

Mr Ismail Bategeka, a workmate, described the deceased as one who stood for the truth and resisted temptations of being compromised.