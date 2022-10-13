Buliisa PDM saccos stuck with Shs225m

A total of 37 Saccos in Buliisa District that are expected to benefit from the Parish Development Model are still stuck with funds in their accounts.

The Buliisa commercial officer, Mr Dison Kasisaki, said the district received Shs225m and each Sacco was allocated Shs6m which was disbursed to their accounts but members have not accessed the money.

“The money is yet to be utilised because it is still little. We are waiting for more funds from the central government,” Mr Kasisaki said last week.

He said in this new quarter, each Sacco will receive Shs75m. Currently, they are still training beneficiaries up to November 30.

Mr Robert Kahwa Mbabazi, the district PDM focal person, said they budgeted for Shs643m but the government sent Shs380m and they used Shs154m to pay salaries for 28 parish chiefs for three months and the balance was given to Saccos.

Mr Kasisaki said collecting data also slowed down the process of distributing the money, but added that it has been completed and sent to Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) for analysis.

“We are now through with the exercise as a district and we sent the data to UBOS for analysis, when it comes then we will act accordingly,” he said.

On June 28, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, while on her duty to popularise PDM in the district, halted all processes of group formation over irregularities.

“UBOS must do the data collection, if they have much with what you have; we shall move, if they don’t all , Sacco formation process will be repeated and, in the meantime, Sacco members should not get this money from the Sacco account,” she said.

Mr Alfred Onen, the chairperson of Avogera Parish PDM Sacco, wondered why they were not informed of it.

“We have not received any message that there is money on our account, we were told that the account has only Shs6 million and we should not withdraw it because it is still little,” he said.

Mr Godfrey Atuhura, the chairperson Kagera-Kihungya parish Sacco, said they were promised more money but it has been delayed.

“Our fear is that this money may not come because the planting season for fast-maturing crops like beans and cassava has passed,” Mr Atuhura said.

He said the group members had selected the enterprises of pig rearing, beans, and cassava growing.

Mr Richard Kamiri chairperson, of the PDM Sacco eastern ward Buliisa town council, said he is unaware of the PDM cash.

“We have never received the money and I don’t even know the account number of our Sacco, we were just directed by a commercial officer to go and open an account, we were not given the account number,” he said.

The programme aims at lifting 17.5 million Ugandans in 3.5 million households out of poverty.

7,000 Saccos miss PDM money

Only 3,200 out of the targeted 10,594 Saccos have been cleared to receive Parish Development Model (PDM) cash after meeting requirements as outlined under the implementation guidelines, the government said on Monday.

Each of the approved Saccos would receive Shs25m revolving fund during the first quarter [from July to September], Shs25m for the second quarter [October to December] and another Shs50m for the third quarter, according to Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja.