Bumboi Primary School closed after cracks split classrooms

As schools reopened for the third term, the fate of pupils at Bumboi Primary School in Industrial City Division, Mbale, remains uncertain after city officials ordered its temporary closure due to widening cracks in the compound and classrooms.

Mr Francis Koko, the senior education officer of the Industrial City Division, said the move was a precautionary measure.

“The school structures are not in good shape because of the cracks. We have engaged engineers to assess the situation and advise if it is safe for learners,” Mr Koko told Monitor on September 15. Residents in Bumboi are also abandoning their homes as the cracks spread through villages, threatening houses and public infrastructure. More than 500 homes in Kiduwa, Kidobo, Magahala, and Shidula cells have been affected, with some houses sinking.

Several families have moved to urban centres to rent accommodation, while others are staying with relatives. Acres of crops have also been destroyed.

The cracks, which stretch from Wanale Hill and snake through the communities, continue to widen as heavy rains pound the Elgon region. Mr David Livingstone Wamono, the headteacher of Bumboi Primary School, said they are deeply concerned.

“As a headteacher, I am worried because the affected classrooms cannot be used. The land is giving way, classrooms are sinking. P1 and P2 classes are now separated by cracks,” he said.

He said four classrooms, from Primary One to Primary Four, are most affected.

“We have 847 pupils. The nearest school is over two kilometres away and it also has limited space. We have written to the relevant authorities and are waiting for a response.

We appeal to government to come in and support,” he added. Ms Bennah Tusabawamu, a resident of Namashele village, said cracks have appeared on many houses.

“People are sleeping under fear. The government should find them land to construct houses or resettle them in safe areas,” she said.

Mr Sulit Mafabi from Bumboi cell said his house had developed several cracks. “I had to relocate my 10 children to a small rented room, but my wife and I are still staying in the affected house because the room cannot accommodate all of us,” he said.

Mr Musa Khaukha, councillor for Bumboi Ward in Industrial City Division, said more than 500 houses in nine cells are affected, forcing many families to shift.

Mr Hamuza Banjja, the deputy resident city commissioner in-charge of Industrial City Division, said the school may not open in the near future due to the structural cracks.

“We are engaging Mbale City education authorities to relocate pupils to a nearby school,” he said. “The people are sitting on a time bomb. The cracks are spreading and we had earlier advised them to relocate, but many did not listen. We have now written to the Office of the Prime Minister to intervene,” he added.

Mr Jamal Godi, a geologist at the Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU), said the phenomenon is linked to slope failure.

“Slope failure is exactly what is causing these cracks. Slopes adjust themselves to reach equilibrium at a critical angle. When increased rainfall seeps into the ground, it weakens the soil, undercuts materials, and detaches them from the main slope, leaving behind fault lines,” Mr Godi said.