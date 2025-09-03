Bunagana border opens but business remains slow

Leaders and entrepreneurs in Kisoro District have raised concerns over the slow resumption of business operations at Bunagana border, even after it was officially reopened.

Traders continue to face challenges despite a directive from the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, to reopen the border, currently controlled by M23 rebels across from Bunagana in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

On July 10, a delegation led by Kisoro Resident District Commissioner Badru Sebyara met with DRC officials, including Bunagana Mayor Desire Kanyamarere, following the directive to reopen the border, which had been closed for four years.

While the border has reopened to facilitate trade between the two countries, only limited local trade is taking place.

Kisoro District chairperson Abel Bizimana expressed uncertainty about whether the reopening is being implemented in phases and questioned when full access would be granted. He appealed to authorities in both Uganda and the DRC to fully reopen the border.

“Many entrepreneurs who had taken loans were forced to abandon their businesses due to lack of profits during the closure. With no returns, many turned to agriculture or informal work,” Mr Bizimana said.

Reality check

While the border may appear open, Mr Bizimana said the reality is disappointing. Most vehicles crossing carry only small goods—soap, bread, salt, and cement—for nearby markets, rather than reaching the capital.

He added that such trade existed even before the closure, so there is little change. He also reported complaints of unfair practices on the DRC side, with some businesses seemingly reserved for selected individuals, discouraging local traders.

Local innovator Baboo Mbonyee, who manufactures building materials from Kisoro’s volcanic stones, said his business has stalled because trucks are not allowed to cross the border. He has resorted to exporting finished products such as tiles to Kenya instead.

Mr Mbonyee shared his vision for a factory in Kisoro, which he claims with just $1,000 in capital could employ more than 1,000 people, add value to local raw materials, and create jobs.

“The market demand exists, and with support, we could expand production significantly,” he said. He cited challenges, including unstable electricity and a lack of equipment such as standard generators and excavators to break stones.

His current operations already employ many people, and he stressed that full border reopening would allow his business to grow and further develop the region.

Threat

Mr Elias Manzi Tugume, a trader, expressed fear of crossing the border due to the presence of M23 rebels. He said threats of beatings and killings make cross-border trade unsafe, urging leaders of the two countries to prioritise peace negotiations so people can live and trade freely.

Despite these challenges, business leaders remain optimistic that a full reopening of the Bunagana border will restore normal trade operations with minimal disruption following insurgencies in the neighbouring DRC.

Background

The Bunagana border between Uganda and the DRC was officially reopened on July 10 after four years of closure due to security concerns and M23 rebel control.

While the reopening was intended to restore trade, current operations remain limited to small-scale local goods such as soap, bread, salt, and cement.

Many entrepreneurs, including those in the construction materials sector, report that trucks carrying larger goods are still barred from crossing, hampering business growth.