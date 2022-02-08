Bundibugyo camp runs out of space to accommodate Congolese refugees

Leaders in Bundibugyo are running out of space to accommodate the high number of Congolese refugees that fled into the district following fresh rebel attacks in DR Congo last week.

Mr Francis Ssenyondo, the assistant chief administrative officer, said by Monday, a total of 1,607 refugees had been screened and were being hosted at Bubukwanga transit camp.

However, due to limited space at the camp, others mixed up with communities.

“Bubukwanga transit camp has no space to accommodate more refugees because originally, it was built for about 700 refugees,” Mr Ssenyondo said.

He said they were planning to shift 700 refugees from Bubukwanga to Kyaka II and Nakivale refugee settlement camps in Kyegegwa and Isingiro districts, respectively.

“Majority of these refugees were not vaccinated against Covid-19, they were not properly screened. So we are encouraging the local community to help us identify these people so that we take them to the transit camp,” Mr Ssenyondo said.

The district chairman, Mr Robert Tubakunirwa, said a security team and Red Cross officials are helping to trace the refugees.

“Some refugees have refused to be taken to the transit centre of Bubukwanga, they want to join communities but we don’t want that because it is a threat to us. We have instructed our security team to hunt all those who have mixed with population to be returned to DR Congo,” he said.

Many families at Busunga border in Bundibugyo have relatives in Uganda and DR Congo. Mr Joseph Kasumba, a Red Cross official from Bundibugyo branch, said many refugees decided to stay with their relatives .

The development comes after the public information officer of Operation Shujja, Maj Peter Mugisa, last week warned communities against accepting refugees who have not been registered and screened at border point, citing security threats.

He said the rebels may take advantage of the situation and mix with the refugees and cross to Uganda.

“All people near the borderline of Busunga should be extra vigilant by identifying wrong elements in their localities and all refugees coming to DR Congo need to report to the reception centre for registration and screening,” he said.