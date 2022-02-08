Bundibugyo camp runs out of space to accommodate Congolese refugees

Congolese refugees returning to their country recently. PHOTO/ROBERT MUHEREZA 

By  Longino Muhindo  &  Alex Ashaba

What you need to know:

  • Leaders say rebels may take advantage of the situation and mix with the refugees and cross to Uganda.

Leaders in Bundibugyo are running out of space to accommodate the high number of Congolese refugees that fled into the district following fresh rebel attacks in DR Congo last week.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.