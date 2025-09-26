Bundibugyo, Ntoroko leaders ask for more government funding

Local leaders from Bundibugyo and Ntoroko districts have asked the government to increase their budget in the 2026/2027 financial year. They say building infrastructure like roads, schools, and health centres in their areas is much more expensive because of the difficult terrain.

Bundibugyo District is mountainous, while Ntoroko District is flat and flood-prone. These conditions make it hard to build strong, long-lasting roads and buildings with the money they currently receive.

According to the leaders, their development budgets are too small. They said roads and bridges get damaged often, adding that it expensive to transport materials for repairs, especially in remote areas.

In Ntoroko District, floods have been destroying roads and bridges since 2019. Some road sections have remained under water for years, meaning they need frequent repairs and better construction standards.

The Ntoroko District Chairperson, Mr William Kasoro, said the Shs1 billion they receive each year for road maintenance is not enough. He asked the government to double this amount because of the district’s tough terrain.

“The money we get cannot do much in areas like ours. We need emergency funds to raise the roads and catch up with other districts in terms of development,” Mr Kasoro said.

He added that Ntoroko authorities can hardly maintain the 246 kilometres of roads in the district because of a shortage of funds. About 16 of these feeder roads need to be raised, and fixing just one kilometre costs between Shs50 million and Shs60 million.

“We transport gravel from the mountains in Kargutu to the lower areas, which is 60 kilometres away. So, the Shs1 billion helps, but it’s not enough to fix the damaged roads and bridges,” he added.

Mr Kasoro suggested that if the government gives the district at least Shs3 billion per year for the next three years, the district could begin to close the infrastructure gap. When it comes to health services, Mr Kasoro said some areas like Nombe and Kargutu missed out on upgrades under the UGIFT Phase I programme because of high construction costs in mountainous areas.

“For example, upgrading Nombe Health Centre II to a Health Centre III was budgeted at Shs640 million. But because of the tough terrain, it would have cost over Shs1.8 billion. That’s why the upgrade didn’t happen,” he explained.

In Bundibugyo District, the situation is similar. Roads across steep slopes and valleys cost a lot to build, and transporting materials often doubles the cost. The Bundibugyo District Chairperson, Mr Robert Tibakunirwa, said recent disasters have left the district with urgent needs that the current budget cannot cover.

“Our district engineer said we need about Shs120 million for short-term repairs. For long-term projects like rebuilding bridges and roads, we need around Shs14 billion,” he said.

With only Shs1 billion a year for road work, Mr Tibakunirwa said it would take 14 years to fix the current damage, assuming no more disasters happen.

“That’s why we are asking the government to give special funding to hard-to-reach areas like ours. Otherwise, people get frustrated, and we suffer politically because they think we are doing nothing,” he said.

He added that building just four kilometres of road in Bughendera County costs about Shs200 million, and even then, heavy rains can wash it away in three months. “It feels like we’re spending money on projects that don’t last,” he said.

For schools and health centres, communities try to help by collecting bricks, sand, and carrying materials to building sites to save on costs. Bughendera County, which is very mountainous, has serious service delivery issues. Out of 14 administrative units, 11 are in the mountainous areas. Eight sub-counties and town councils still don’t have government secondary schools or health centres.

Mr Tibakunirwa said he is hopeful that the government’s recent plan to make Bughendera a separate district, with its own budget will help solve some of these problems.

“It’s been very hard to deliver services in such a tough area. But with our own district, planning and budgeting will focus on us, and that might bring some solutions,” he said.

Recently, the district’s already fragile road network has suffered more damage. Last month, River Lugo burst its banks during a night storm and destroyed the Lugo Bridge, cutting off transport along the Kirindi–Kisonko road. This bridge is an important infrastructure, linking residents of Harugale and Ngite sub-counties to other areas. Now, they are cut off from markets, schools, and hospitals.

“This is a serious problem for our people. Farmers can’t sell their produce, and students can’t get to school. We need urgent help so people can go back to their normal lives,” said Mr Joas Kalani, the councillor for Harugale Sub-county.

Likewise, the bridge over River Tokwe has been damaged, cutting off Kanyamwerima, Bundinyama, and Hakitara communities from Bundibugyo Town.

A recent flash flood also hit Butoogho Trading Centre in Kisubba Sub-county, destroying goods worth millions of shillings.

In 2022, a part of the land near the road at Mutukula Cell, close to Bundibugyo Town, sank. Since then, cracks have been forming toward the road, but no repairs have been made. This is the only road that connects Uganda to the Democratic Republic of Congo through Bundibugyo’s Busunga border post.

Stay updated by following our WhatsApp and Telegram channels;