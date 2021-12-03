Prime

Bundibugyo, Ntoroko locals welcome UPDF deployment

UPDF soldiers guarding Lamia border point in Bundibugyo District Busunga. PHOTO/ ALEX ASHABA 

By  Alex Ashaba  &  Longino Muhindo

Residents of the two neigbouring border districts of Ntoroko and Bundibugyo have welcomed the deployment of Ugandan troops to DR Congo to flush out ADF rebels.
The locals say the UPDF presence in Congo will guarantee the safety of their lives and property.
Uganda launched air and artillery strikes against ADF rebels in DR Congo on Tuesday. It is reported that large numbers of Ugandan soldiers who walked on foot and a column of armoured vehicles entered the DR Congo through Nobili border post into North Kivu Province.

