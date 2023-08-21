Bundibugyo prepares for consecration of new bishop

Preparations are in high gear ahead of the inauguration ceremony of the newly created West Ruwenzori Anglican Diocese in Bundibugyo District and the consecration of the Bishop-elect Barnabas Tibaijuka.

The new diocese was carved out of Ruwenzori Diocese and Rev Tibaijuka was on April 3 elected as its first bishop by the House of Bishops.

The function is scheduled for August 27 at the headquarters situated at Bumadu Archdeaconry in Bundibugyo.

With less than a week to the function, Mr Robert Kisembo, a member of the organising committee, said about 60 percent (Shs400m) of the required Shs690m has already been raised.

“We are currently finalising preparations for the bishop’s house, and we are extremely grateful for the wholehearted support from Christians and well-wishers. We are hopeful that we will manage to secure the remaining balance in the days ahead,” Mr Kisembo said in an interview at the weekend.

Christians in the district welcomed the news of the new diocese and have been actively preparing for the forthcoming event.

There is optimism among them that the establishment of the new diocese will not only encourage spiritual growth but also stimulate economic development.

The demand for the new diocese in Bundibugyo emerged as early as 1986 due to language differences among the Tooro, Bamba/Babwisi, and Bakonzo communities.

In 2017, dissatisfied Christians in Bundibugyo expressed the need for a separate diocese from Ruwenzori and called for the transfer of Canon Jonathan Kyangasha, who had been appointed archdeacon of Bumadu by the bishop of Ruwenzori Diocese.