Bunjenje Constituency unites to cultivate food for hunger-free future

Residents of Bunjenje constituency in Masindi District have embarked on a mission to combat hunger and foster sustainability through community-driven food cultivation.

This is in response to a call from local authorities for locals to prioritise food crop cultivation instead of the dominant sugarcane growing in the area to ensure a hunger-free future for their community.

Mr Kiiza Keneth Nyendwoha, the Bunjenje constituency Member of Parliament, recently said there is urgent need to address the pressing issue of food scarcity, saying many families in the area have been grappling with the challenge of surviving on just one meal a day, primarily due to the prevailing trend of sugarcane cultivation overshadowing essential food production.

According to Mr Nyendwoha there is a need of acknowledging the vital role of self-sufficiency in food production.

He said sugarcane farmers in the Masindi district need to allocate a portion of their land for food cultivation as a preventive measure against the looming threat of hunger in Bunjenje Constituency.

"There is an imminent need to recognize that sustainable food production is a cornerstone of our community's well-being, and by diversifying our crops and setting aside land for food cultivation, we can avert the impending hunger crisis looming over Bunjenje Constituency," Mr Nyendwoha said.

Mr Job Byaruhanga the Masindi District Agricultural Officer, says that as part of the proactive approach to mitigating food insecurity, farmers in Bujenje have been sensitized on the benefits of cultivating their own food.

"This can be done by adopting modern farming techniques, efficient resource management, and embracing organic practices to ensure a consistent supply of fresh produce," Mr Byaruhanga said.

Mr Byaruhanga adds that farmers in Masindi are also adopting climate-resilient agricultural practices, including mulching, water harvesting, and planting shade trees, to adapt to changing climatic conditions and enhance yields of food crops.

The Masindi LCV Chairperson Mr Cosmas Byaruhanga said extension services provided to farmers in Bujeneje are aimed at equipping sugarcane farmers with the tools they need to cultivate a diverse range of crops, including fruits, vegetables, grains, and legumes to foster a sustainable food ecosystem for the long term.

Mr Byaruhanga, told the Monitor that the district had acquired four motorcycles for extension workers operating in the Bujenje constituency with the intention of supporting the extension workers in their role of training farmers on modern farming techniques, facilitating access to improved seeds and fertilizers, and providing guidance on sustainable agricultural practices.

Mr Byaruhanga believes that empowering local communities with the necessary knowledge and resources will not only improve the lives of individual farmers but will also contribute to the overall development of the entire constituency.