Bunyala cabinet seize Buganda building

A move by the Bunyala chiefdom leaders to forcefully occupy one of the buildings which Mengo claims to be theirs has left Buganda officials in Kayunga District in shock.

A section of the Bunyala cabinet ministers on Friday morning broke into the locked building located at the district headquarters in Ntenjeru town, saying they were to transact their official work from there.

The building used to house the RDCs office and upon relocation it was taken over by Ntenjeru prisons staff.

Mr Derrick Kaddu, the chiefdom spokesperson said that by occupying the building they were implementing the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Mengo and central government in 2013.

"Under the MoU these buildings were handed to us. We have done nothing illegal," Mr Kaddu said.

Following what Mengo officials in Kayunga District termed as "a break in" security was put on alert with some Buganda kingdom officials vowing to force them out of their building.

Mr Bashir Ziraba, the deputy chief for Bugerere County criticised the Banyala saying they would have them out "by all means".

The incident comes barely three days after the Banyala officials met the district chairperson Andrew Muwonge at his office.

During the meeting the officials asked the district boss to prioritise Bunyala issues.

Mr Muwonge too is a Munyala.

Ms Rosette Sikahwa the Kayunga district police commander said that they were investigating the matter but noted that the officials could be face charges of breaking into the house and unlawful occupation of a building.

Kayunga RDC Ms Mariam Seguya (centre) talks to Bunyala prime minister Rev Wilson Galimaka (L). Photo/ Fred Muzaale



"I am rushing there to find out what exactly is on ground,” the DPC said.