Bunyala chiefdom marks 17 years as Museveni vows to protect cultural institutions

President Museveni has vowed to “stop with immediate effect” anyone who attempts to destabilise the Bunyala chiefdom.

“There are some detractors, who want to destabilize this cultural institution, but I want to assure you that we shall stop anyone who tries to destabilise you,” the President said in a speech delivered on his behalf by Ms Peace Mutuuzo, the State Minister for Gender.

The remarks were made during Ssabanyala’s 17th coronation anniversary celebrations held on August 17 at the chiefdom headquarters in Bbaale Town, Bbaale Sub-county, Kayunga District.

Although the President did not name the detractors, Buganda Kingdom has long opposed the existence of Bunyala chiefdom, describing it as illegal and a creation of President Museveni. The President, however, has on several occasions maintained that the Banyala are a distinct tribe from the Baganda, whose culture and norms deserve recognition and respect.

“I don’t want people from some tribe who want to sit on others,” Mr Museveni said a decade ago while attending Ssabanyala’s coronation anniversary.

At Sunday’s event, President Museveni commended the Ssabanyala for promoting unity among the Banyala, supporting education, preserving culture and traditions, and advancing development in various sectors.

He further praised the Ssabanyala and the people of Bunyala for maintaining cultural leadership and peace in Kayunga, noting that over the past 17 years, the chiefdom has restored its traditions and cultural heritage, becoming a model of unity and progress.

“The NRM government remains committed to protecting all cultural institutions that uphold traditional values such as family and community cohesion,” President Museveni said.

The Ssabanyala, Maj (Rtd) Baker Kimeze, said that for over 120 years, the Banyala lived under “cultural captivity” and lagged behind in development due to the absence of a cultural leader.

“I urge you to be focused, speak boldly for your rights and cultural identity. Promote unity and our Lunyala language,” Maj Kimeze, a retired UPDF officer, told his subjects.

The chiefdom premier (Omwikirwaku), Rev Wilson Galimaka, highlighted financial challenges facing the institution, including the incomplete construction of administrative offices and the king’s palace. He urged the President to fulfil his earlier pledge to support development in the area.

Rev Galimaka also called on the Banyala to champion environmental conservation to safeguard natural resources.

The coronation celebrations were attended by the Kamuswaga of Kooki, Sansa Kabumbuli II, the Isaabaruuli Mwogeza Butamanya, as well as representatives from other chiefdoms and kingdoms.

For two decades, leaders of the Banyala and Buganda Kingdom have been locked in disputes, accusing each other of undermining their cultural institutions.

Although Kayunga (Bugerere) and Nakasongola (Buruuli) are constitutionally part of Buganda Kingdom’s 18 counties, cultural leaders of the Banyala and Baruuli assert their independence. A similar claim has also been made by Sansa Kabumbuli II of Kooki chiefdom in Rakai District.

According to the Traditional or Cultural Leaders Act, 2010, the Kamuswaga of Kooki and the Isaabaruuli are among the 13 traditional leaders formally recognised in Uganda.

Both the Banyala and Baruuli have long pushed for secession, a move consistently opposed by Buganda Kingdom.