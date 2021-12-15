Bunyangabu, Kasese medics unavailable to give vaccines

A health worker vaccinates Dr Faith Nakiyimba, the Masaka District health officer, at Masaka Regional Referral Hospital on March 11. Absenteeism and shortage of health workers is hindering the vaccination exercise in Kasese and Bunyangabu districts.  PHOTO | MALIK FAHAD JJINGO

By  Morris Mumbere

What you need to know:

  • By last Friday, a total of 22,605 people had been vaccinated in Bunyangabu and 22,000 doses received since  the exercise started. 
  • In Kasese, Dr Baseke said the district received more than 36,707 doses of Covid-19, and a total of 130,000 people have so far been vaccinated.

Absenteeism and limited number of health workers in Kasese and Bunyangabu districts is hindering implementation of the Covid-19 vaccination exercise.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.