Bunyangabu, Kasese medics unavailable to give vaccines

Absenteeism and limited number of health workers in Kasese and Bunyangabu districts is hindering implementation of the Covid-19 vaccination exercise.

In Bunyangabu, residents have not been receiving services from Kasunganyanja Health Centre III.

“We turned up in big numbers for the vaccination exercise but to our surprise, health workers never attended to us. On some days, they don’t show up,” Ms Peruth Kabasumbi, a resident of Kasunganyanja village, said on Monday.

Mr Sharif Byamukama, another resident, said he missed getting a Covid-19 jab because whenever he turned up, health workers were absent.

Mr Jolly Tibemanya, the resident district commissioner, said his office has received complaints from residents about the conduct of health workers.

Mr Tibamanya said they have decided to get health workers from other facilities to fill the gaps.

He also said his office has received reports of some medical personnel in the district selling vaccination cards.

The Bunyangabu District Health Officer, Dr Richard Obeti, attributed absenteeism of some health workers to many assignments.

He said there was shortage of staff, but added that the authorities would address the issue.

In Kasese, some Covid-19 vaccination centres are overwhelmed by the number of people seeking jabs.

Mr Fanahas Wakibanahi, a resident of Kasese Municipality, said facilities don’t have enough health workers to attend to people.

Ms Molly Biira, a health worker attached to Tibananuka vaccination centre, called for more health workers to ensure that all those who turn up are vaccinated.

The Kasese District Health Officer, Dr Yusuf Baseke Yusuf, said they had partnered with Red Cross and Medicines San Frontiers to recruit more health workers.

Dr Baseke said they are also using nursing school students in the exercise.