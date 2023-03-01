Bunyangabu parents to sue Uneb over withheld PLE results of 188 pupils

Bunyangabu local leaders and parents from four government-aided primary schools in the district have vowed to sue the Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) over withholding 2022 PLE results of at least 188 pupils.

On January 27, Uneb withheld results of Kabahango (57 pupils), Kinoni (72 pupils), Kitere (7 pupils) and Rugaaga (52 pupils).

The affected pupils have not had their results up to date and parents are worried that their children may not be able to join secondary school since senior one classes commenced.

On January 27, Uneb wrote to the district’s inspector of schools informing him that the exam body’s security committee accused the candidates of involvement in examination malpractice.

On February 22, the district inspector of schools together with some of affected pupils appeared before the Uneb security committee “for fair hearing.”

However, in a letter dated 24 February, parents and district leaders through their lawyers of Mwemwa & Company Advocates and Solicitor have written an intention to sue UNEB demanding the release of withheld results.

“During the hearing, children were subjected to inhuman interviews going up to 4am which cannot amount to fair hearing especially on children. The purpose of this letter is to request that you consider the decision by releasing children PLE results to avoid unnecessary litigation,” the letter reads.

The head teacher Kabahango primary school, Ms Grace Kababito said: “It was not fair. Our request is to release results because none of the pupils have returned to school and their future is uncertain.”

Parent Moses Kisembo noted that taking Uneb to court would be the best alternative saying “it was the responsibility of Uneb officials to ensure that pupils don’t get any external assistance during examination.”

The Bunyangabu District chairman James Ategeka said they agreed with parents to sue Uneb pupils were not given enough time to defend themselves when they appeared at Uneb.

“It was an interrogation not a hearing,” he observed.