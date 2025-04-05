Bunyangabu's sanitation crisis: A threat to health and education

In Bunyangabu District, Tooro sub-region, the lack of clean water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) services has been a persistent issue for years.

Despite efforts to construct modern sanitation facilities in schools and health centers, many still rely on traditional pit latrines, posing health risks to students and patients.

The district faces significant challenges in providing adequate WASH services. The district's budget for constructing classrooms and toilets in all government facilities is only Shs158 million, which is insufficient to meet the needs of the growing population. Many schools and health centers still use traditional pit latrines, which are inadequate and pose health risks, including groundwater contamination and new infection acquisition.

Some schools have a pupil-to-toilet stance ratio exceeding 100, far above the recommended standard of 1:40. This has serious health implications, including poor sanitation and hygiene increasing the risk of diarrheal diseases, new infections, and groundwater contamination. The lack of modern sanitation facilities, especially menstrual hygiene facilities, can lead to low enrollment and high dropout rates among girls.

To address these challenges, the district is exploring alternative solutions. The district is transitioning to ventilated improved pit latrines (VIPs), which are more environmentally friendly and sustainable. Development partners like the International Water and Sanitation Centre (IRC) are supporting the construction of modern sanitation facilities. The district is calling for more funding to address the critical issue of sanitation and hygiene.

Despite the challenges, the district has made some progress in improving WASH services. Four VIP latrines were recently commissioned at two health facilities and two primary schools, equipped with incinerators for menstrual hygiene products and access to water. The district is working with IRC and the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints to enhance WASH services.

Local leaders are calling for increased funding and support to address the critical issue of sanitation and hygiene.

"Our budget for the 2024/25 financial year has Shs158 million for constructing classrooms and toilets in all government facilities across the district. Unfortunately, this amount is insufficient," said Mr Robert Sanyu, Bunyangabu District Education Officer.

"WASH services are critical in healthcare. For instance, at Kabonero Health Center III, we previously had a two-stance toilet shared by both patients and health workers, which compromised the quality of care," said Dr Richard Obeti, Bunyangabu District Health Officer.