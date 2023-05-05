Bunyoro chiefs, Bagungu lock horns over secession

The Prime Minister of Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom, Mr Andrew Byakutaga, has said the election of Bagungu cultural leader, Mr Norman Lukumu, is illegal.

Mr Byakutaga said the Bagungu from Buliisa District are still under Bunyoro Kingdom.

Last Saturday, 42 out of 56 Bagungu clan heads, who have over the past years been pushing for secession from Bunyoro Kingdom, elected Mr Lukumu as their first cultural leader.

They said Mr Lukumu is the head of a new cultural institution known as Buttebbengwa Bwa Bugungu.

Mr Byakutaga said there is no other king or cultural leader apart from Iguru Solomon Gafabusa.

He said the Ministry of Gender, Labour, and Social Development does not recognise the Bagungu cultural leader.

“We have for years lived in harmony with our people in Buliisa and they are part of Bunyoro Kingdom. We need peace and unity and that we can achieve by working together,” Mr Byakutaga said.

He said those pushing for secession from Bunyoro Kingdom have their own personal interest with an aim of destabilising the peace of Bunyoro. He appealed to President Museveni to intervene in the matter so that the Bagungu live in harmony with the Banyoro.

Despite Mr Byakutaga insisting that Bagungu are still under the leadership of Bunyoro Kingdom, the new Bagungu cultural leader-elect, Mr Lukumu, said he will appoint his cabinet next week.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday in Masindi Town, Mr Lukumu, who is the former Bunyoro Kingdom premier, said he will focus on uniting and promoting peace among the Bagungu community.

“I will focus on unity among the people of Bagungu because this is the right time for them to conserve and protect the Gungu culture, norms, values, and heritage practices, including their language, which is facing extinction,” he said.

He said their cultural institution has been formed with the purpose of fighting for the rights of the Bagungu, and also fighting illiteracy among the Bagungu by supporting the needy student’s education.

Bagungu is an indigenous group in Buliisa, Hoima and Masindi districts.

The Buliisa District Chairperson, Mr Lukumu, said the Bagungu are entitled to have a cultural institution according to the 1995 Uganda Constitution.

‘’We are agitating for the formation of a cultural institution, not secession because we don’t have kingdoms in Uganda, but cultural institutions,’’ he said.

The Bagungu council of clan heads also elected Mr Thomas Basaswaki as speaker; and Mr Bonny Mukungi as his deputy.

Last year in September, President Museveni while meeting Bunyoro regional leaders promised to intervene in the matters of Bagungu breaking away from Bunyoro Kingdom.

However, this reporter could not independently verify if the president met the two parties.

Last year, some district councils under the Bunyoro Kingdom passed resolutions in favour of the formation of the Bagungu cultural institution while others were against it.

Background

The demand by Bagungu to have their independent cultural institution known as ‘Butebengwa’ started in 2011 on grounds that their culture had been eroded and needed to be revived.

In 2014, Mr Charles Babyesiza enthroned himself and started

constructing a palace at his ancestral home in Bugana Village, a move that was opposed by most of the Bagungu.