Bunyoro councils pass motion to stop Bagungu secession

The Kakumiro and Hoima City councils have passed a resolution blocking the planned secession of the Bagungu people in Buliisa District from Bunyoro Kingdom.

During their council sessions last week, the local government leaders argued that the planned breakaway will weaken the kingdom’s bargaining power and instead called for unity to foster development in the Bunyoro sub-region.

Mr Lawrence Bazara, the district councillor for Kakindo Town Council in Kakumiro District, said those demanding the breakaway are self-seekers with an intention of obstructing Bunyoro from benefiting from oil.

‘’There are people who have realised that the kingdom will get a share of proceeds from oil resources and they now want to form another cultural institution to enjoy oil royalties. We are condemning this move because it will weaken our kingdom which has unified many ethnic groups,’’ he said.

Ms Silvia Nalumaga, a district councillor for Hoima City, said the King of Bunyoro, Solomon Gafabusa Iguru, has always had good working relations with the Bagungu.

“Let us address our differences other than breaking away,” Ms Nalumaga said.

The chairperson for Kakumiro, Mr Joseph Sentayi, wondered why some people want a secession yet Buliisa has been benefiting from government and Bunyoro programmes.

However, Mr Fred Lukumu, the Buliisa chairperson, told Monitor that the districts which passed the resolution were wasting their time.

“Those district council resolutions don’t matter to us because the councils have no jurisdiction to discuss and pass resolutions on a matter which is supposed to be handled by only Buliisa District Council. Their resolutions are baseless,’’ he said.

‘‘There is no traditional institution that forces people to be in allegiance to it. Bugungu is recognised as an indigenous ethnic group and we are under Bunyoro voluntarily. What we are declaring is our cultural autonomy,” Mr Lukumu added.

He said they had a right to institutionalise their cultural norms since the law allows people to create their cultural institutions.

“Bagungu is not going to be the first to establish their cultural institution,’’ Mr Lukumu said.

The Buliisa council passed a resolution supporting the secession and established the Bagungu cultural revival association to spearhead the process.

The prime minister for Bunyoro Kingdom, Mr Andrew Byakutaga, said some political leaders are attempting to mislead the public.

‘‘Buliisa has been part of Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom since time immemorial. The people of Buliisa have a common ancestry and Bunyoro is multi-ethnic, with more than 70 different ethnic groups. Buliisa has never had a king or a kingdom,’’ Mr Byakutaga said.

While meeting leaders from Bunyoro in Masindi District in September, President Museveni advised both groups to work together for development.

“I don’t want to get involved in the issue of cultural institutions because they were restored to unite the people. Sit on a round table and solve the matter,’’ he said.

