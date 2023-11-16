Bunyoro farmers count losses after floods cut off roads





Farmers and traders are counting losses after floods wreaked havoc on bridges and roads in Kakumiro, Mubende, Hoima, and Kyankwanzi districts.

They said they have not been able to access markets to sell their produce for about two weeks.

Recent rains increased water levels of some of the swamps including Mpongo, Kitumbi, Nyamuguza, Nyabarogo, Kanangaro, and Mabengere, rendering many bridges on crucial local connectivity roads impassable and some peoples’ gardens have been submerged.

The desperate traders have resorted to using canoes to transport their merchandise between districts, which officials from Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) said is unsafe. The officials asked users to wait for water levels on flooded roads to reduce.

Mr Denis Katende, operating two canoes, said he was called by locals to deploy his hand canoes after the swamp flooded, and he is making money as the area remains flooded.

According to Mr Katende, people are paying between Shs5,000 and Shs20,000 to cross from either side of the two districts, with charges depending on factors like luggage.

However, he said local leaders are threatening to have him arrested for operating canoes in a dangerous spot without a license and life jackets.

“I am here to help people who want to continue with their trading activities. However, some people are harassing us. They want us to provide them with operational licenses and life jackets, which I don’t have,” said Mr Katende.

The route is commonly used by cattle traders and farmers from Kakumiro.

Mr Vincent Byaruhanga, a trader from Mpongo K Village, who deals in piggery, said he now pays about Shs20,000 per day to cross the swamp in a canoe.

Mr Achleo Kalumba, the LCI chairman for Bugondi Village in Kiyuni Sub-county in Kyankwanzi, said: “The breakdown of the bridge has left us isolated from the rest of the parts of Kakumiro.”

The Kakumiro Resident District Commissioner, Maj David Matovu, said some roads have been completely closed to prevent accidents at dangerous spots. For instance, the Kakumiro-Kibijjo-Butorogo Road was closed after the flooding of Nyamuguza Swamp on the Kakumiro-Mubende border.

“The district disaster management committee, chaired by the district chief administrative officer and other stakeholders, will soon sit down and come up with resolutions on how to intervene,” Mr Matovu said.

About River Kafu

The River Kafu catchment area under the Albertine water system has experienced flooding following recent rains in the Bunyoro Sub-region.

Last Friday, the Executive Director of Unra, Ms Allen Kagina, said the government would start making repairs after the water levels of River Kafu recede. Motorists have been asked use alternative routes, which are longer routes including Hoima-Masindi-Kampala and Hoima-Buhimba-Kakumiro-Mubende-Kampala Road.