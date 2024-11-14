Bunyoro king returns home but leadership crisis persists

The Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom was filled with joy on Tuesday as kingdom officials and residents gathered at Booma grounds in Hoima City to welcome back Omukama Solomon Gafabusa Iguru I.

The Omukama, who was airlifted from Hoima for treatment in Kampala on October 17, returned to the kingdom in a Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) helicopter after receiving care at an undisclosed facility in Kampala.

The decision to seek specialised medical treatment followed an October 3 Hoima High Court ruling by Judge Jesse Byaruhanga.

The court ordered that Omukama Iguru be taken for advanced medical care, ideally in India or another top medical facility, responding to an application filed more than a decade ago by former kingdom tourism minister Prince Kasoro Apolo. This was because the king’s caretakers allegedly denied the Omukama access to hospital for specialised treatment yet his health condition was deteroriating.

The Omukama was warmly welcomed back by Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom Prime Minister Andrew Byakutaga and other kingdom officials, who expressed relief and gratitude over his improved health.

The group then led a jubilant procession from Hoima Booma Grounds through Hoima Main Street to Karuziika Royal Palace, where Omukama Iguru was ceremoniously seated on the Nyamyaro Seat, symbolising his re-assumption of royal duties.

“The Omukama is now in good health, and I want to thank the President [Museveni] for supporting his treatment. I also appeal to all religious institutions across the kingdom to dedicate prayers for his continued health,” Mr Byakutaga said.

He further encouraged unity and cooperation among kingdom residents to strengthen the institution.

Rev Joshua Muhanuzi of St Peter’s Cathedral Duhaga also expressed gratitude on behalf of the church, pledging more prayers for the Omukama’s recovery.

Despite the celebration, Omukama Iguru’s health struggles over the past five years have presented governance challenges within the kingdom.

Many appointed officials' terms of office expired, and some have left office, resulting in vacancies in positions such as cabinet ministers, the Orukurato (parliament), speaker, and others.

However, Mr Byakutaga has continued in his role, although Chief Prince (Okwiri) Fred Mugenyi Rucunya and other Babiito (the ruling clan) have contested his continued tenure, arguing that it ended on June 30, with no renewal due to the Omukama’s ill health.

In an interview, Okwiri Mugenyi said the Omukama’s prolonged illness has left a leadership gap in the kingdom, particularly in renewing leadership roles.

"The Omukama is the one who appoints officials, including ministers, the prime minister, and the kingdom speaker, to serve for a five-year term. Since these appointments have not been renewed due to his illness, the terms of ministers, the kingdom speaker, and members of the Orukurato all expired in 2023," he explained.

He added: “The prime minister’s term also ended, but when he was appointed, the Omukama directed the Royal Commission to establish terms and conditions of service for the role. Initially, the commission did not issue these terms but retained the authority to do so. Towards the end of the prime minister’s term, the commission finally set terms, which expired on June 30, 2024.”

Mr Mugenyi noted that the Omukama’s health challenges have created a governance crisis, as the Omukama has been unable to make necessary appointments or reappointments.

“In 2015, when I was appointed as Okwiri, I was tasked with ensuring continuity of kingdom culture and administration in case the Omukama was absent or unwell. However, determining his state of indisposition has been complex; even if his condition appears evident, some people refuse to acknowledge it. At one point, we attempted to appoint regents, but a court ruling blocked us,” he recalled.

He said in 2023, although the court prevented the appointment of regents, it did acknowledge the Omukama’s indisposition, saying the court ruling effectively allowed him to exercise his powers to maintain governance continuity.

"In September this year, using these powers, I appointed a new interim cabinet, and I plan to appoint new Orukurato members. These appointees will serve a three-year term, allowing the Omukama to confirm or replace them as he sees fit," Mugenyi concluded.

Background

Gafabusa’s reign Omukama Solomon Gafabusa Iguru I ascended the throne on June 11, 1994, at Karuziika Royal Palace in Hoima, following the restoration of the kingdoms by President Museveni.