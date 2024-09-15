New Bunyoro Kingdom cabinet sworn in amid leadership dispute

The newly appointed Prime Minister of Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom, Dr Kasirivu Baltazar Atwooki, along with his cabinet, was officially sworn in today, marking a significant transition in the Kingdom's leadership. The ceremony, held at the residence of Chief Prince (Okwiri) Fred Mugenyi Rucunya, was presided over by Counsel Robert Atega, the Commissioner of Oaths at Hoima High Court.

The inauguration commenced with the Prime Minister and Speaker of the Kingdom Parliament, Eriya Kugonza, taking the oath of office. Subsequently, senior cabinet members were sworn in, including Deputy Prime Minister Stephen Birahwa Mukitale, Minister of Education Jackson Wabyona, Minister of Finance John Williams Byakagaba, and numerous others overseeing critical portfolios such as health, investment, and culture.

The new cabinet appointment comes after a long period of instability following the expiration of the previous cabinet’s term in October 2022. However, former Prime Minister Andrew Byakutaga remained in office beyond his original term, courtesy of a Royal Commission extension that ended on June 30, 2024. However, Chief Prince Rucunya alleges Byakutaga illegally continued serving beyond the official deadline

Rucunya, citing the Omukama's authorization, consulted with clan leaders before instituting the new interim cabinet. He emphasized that Byakutaga's extended tenure was unauthorized and insisted that the new leadership would restore proper governance in the Kingdom. He urged Byakutaga to peacefully hand over power, warning that failure to do so would result in government intervention to enforce the transition.

New Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom Cabinet Ministers taking oath. Photo/ Joseph Kasumba

Speaking after his swearing-in, Prime Minister Dr Kasirivu pledged to serve the Kingdom with integrity and transparency, vowing to work collaboratively with his team. He called on Byakutaga to accept the expiration of his term and allow a peaceful transition.

Education Minister Jackson Wabyona highlighted the leadership vacuum that has plagued the Kingdom for a year due to the Omukama’s illness, noting that the new cabinet would ensure the Kingdom resumes normal operations. Deputy Prime Minister Stephen Birahwa Mukitale, who also oversees the oil and gas portfolio, promised to engage with government authorities to ensure Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom benefits from the region's resources.

Despite the new appointments, Andrew Byakutaga continues to assert his legitimacy as Prime Minister, rejecting the authority of the Chief Prince to appoint cabinet members. He maintains that only the Omukama, Dr Solomon Gafabusa Iguru I, has the authority to dismiss him from office, and since this has not occurred, he will not vacate his position.