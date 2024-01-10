Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom mourns Prince Nyaika Amooti

The Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom is mourning following the death of Prince Samuel Nyaika Amooti.

Owek Mugenyi Fred Ruchunya, the Chief Prince (Okwiri) of Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom announced that Prince Nyaika breathed his last in the afternoon of January 9 at Mengo Hospital where he was undergoing treatment.

The deceased was a sibling to His Royal Majesty Dr Solomon Gafabusa Iguru I, the reigning Omukama of Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom. Born to Omukama Sir Tito Winyi Gafabusa IV, Prince Nyaika and Omukama Gafabusa shared the same father but had different mothers. The mother of the late prince is still alive.

Reflecting on the character of Prince Nyaika, the Kingdom's Prime Minister, Mr Andrew Byakutaga, portrayed him as a serene individual who never exploited his royal position for personal gain; instead, he exhibited a genuine love for his kingdom and approached his responsibilities with determination.

“He was a younger sibling to Omukama and as a prince, he conducted himself with calmness, refraining from exploiting his position for personal gains. He consistently demonstrated seriousness and determination in all matters concerning the kingdom,” Mr Byakutaga said.

He said the late prince had health issues, was bedridden for some time, and succumbed to complications arising from diabetes. The kingdom expresses its deep sense of loss, acknowledging that Prince Nyaika's absence will be keenly felt.

Chief Prince Owek Mugenyi Fred Ruchunya said that the late had initially resided in Kampala but returned to the kingdom when the traditional monarchies were reinstated in 1993 but later temporarily went back to Kampala.

He described the deceased as a brave and decisive individual, courageous in both speech and decision-making.

“He was a forward-thinking individual who lived by his word. He was unafraid to take legal action, even taking his brother to court at one point. Despite his legal battles, he held a deep love for his kingdom. Unfortunately, we have lost him,” said Chief Prince Ruchunya.

The Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom announced that the burial ceremony for Prince Nyaika is scheduled for Thursday, January 11. His body will today (Wednesday) arrive from Kampala and will be taken to St Peter's Cathedral for a requiem service.

Subsequently, the body will be transported to Kakindo-Kyamongi in Kyabigamibire sub-county, Hoima district, for a vigil.