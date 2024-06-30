Bunyoro leaders decry land grabbing, evictions, corruption amid oil, gas developments

Leaders in Bunyoro are urging the government to address the rampant land grabbing and eviction of people from their land in the region. Many residents in Bunyoro lack land titles, which has created a loophole for land grabbers to title people's land without their knowledge and subsequently evict them.

Recent massive land evictions have occurred in areas such as Kapaapi, Rwobunyonyi, Kijayo, Bukinda, and others, leaving many homeless and forcing some to seek refuge in internally displaced persons camps.

During a thanksgiving ceremony for General Muhoozi Kainerugaba's appointment as Chief of Defense Forces at Hoima Booma Grounds, Harriet Businge Mugenyi, Vice Chairperson of the Bunyoro Parliamentary Caucus, emphasized the need for affirmative action on land ownership. She stressed that without land titles, people may not benefit from the Oil and Gas Industry due to widespread evictions by land grabbers.

Uthuman Mugisa, Hoima District Chairperson, echoed the concern, stating that land grabbing remains a serious issue in the region that requires immediate attention. Godfrey Muhumuza, a resident of Rwobunyonyi LC1, shared his personal experience of being forcefully evicted from his land, leaving him and his family to rent a small room in a nearby trading center.

Despite government interventions through the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, the problem persists.