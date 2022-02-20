Prime

Bunyoro royals block plans to dethrone king

The Omukama of Bunyoro, Solomon Gafabusa Iguru I

By  Isaac Mufumba

What you need to know:

  • Members of the royal commission of the kingdom had reportedly moved to seek President’s Museveni’s endorsement of a plan to cause the naming of a number of regents to preside over matters of the kingdom until a new king is enthroned.

Members of the Babiito Clan—the royal family of the Kingdom of Bunyoro Kitara—have vetoed attempts to dethrone Omukama Solomon Gafabusa Iguru.
Sunday Monitor has learnt that members of the royal commission of the kingdom headed by Mr Fred Kabagambe-Kaliisa, had moved to seek President Museveni’s endorsement of a plan to cause the naming of a number of regents to preside over matters of the kingdom until a new king is enthroned.

