Bunyoro royals, cabinet lock horns over property

A row over the management of finances and other resources has broken out in Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom, with members of the royal family on one side, and the Omuhikirwa (prime minister), his cabinet, and the royal commission on the other.

Members of the royal family—led by the chief prince, Fred Mugenyi Ruchura—accuse the premier, Mr Andrew Kirungi Byakutaga, and members of the royal commission of insubordination and mismanagement of the kingdom’s resources.

Each group accuses the other of usurping the other’s powers in a fight that is threatening cohesion in the kingdom at a time when the Omukama (king), Solomon Gafabusa Iguru, has not been seen in public for more than a year now.

The situation has got so tense that premier Byakutaga has since requested for 24-hour surveillance at the kingdom’s headquarters in Hoima City, and other strategic assets of the kingdom.

“The kingdom has received credible information to the effect that there is a group of individuals planning to attack Bunyoro-Kitara kingdom offices any time from now to destabilise the institution and cause lawlessness. We request the security deployment to take immediate effect until such a time when there are no more threats,” Mr Byakutaga’s letter dated February 8, reads.

Mr Byakutaga told Sunday Monitor on Friday that his request follows leaked details of a planned attack on the kingdom’s offices and his own person.

“I am not a reactionary [person]. I asked for the security deployment because security agencies had warned that some disgruntled people were planning to attack the kingdom. They wanted to harm us,” Mr Byakutaga said.

Genesis

Sources within the kingdom told Sunday Monitor that Prince Mugenyi accuses Mr Byakutaga and “other powerful people” in the kingdom of exploiting Omukama Iguru’s ill health to steal money and sell off some of the kingdom’s properties.

Mr Mugenyi declined to say what it was that is afflicting the Omukama on account that it is not for him to say.

Mr Mugenyi penned a January 30 letter in which he called for the suspension of the attorney general, Mr Edgar Agaba, and the minister of finance, Mr Robert Owogonza.

This, he reasoned, will allow for an investigation and forensic audit into the kingdom’s finances.

The letter was written a day after members of the Babiito royal clan held a meeting in Hoima during which Mr Byakutaga and his cabinet were accused of “persistent and unbecoming conduct contradicting the cultural values and aspirations of Bunyoro Kitara kingdom” and lack of transparency and accountability.

“For instance, fraudulent and dubious cash withdrawals and expenditures of the kingdom finances where colossal sums of money are withdrawn several times on the same day by you /and or your signatories without any approved financial policy and activity plan in place,” reads Mugenyi’s letter.

Colossal withdrawals

Mr Mugenyi told Sunday Monitor in a separate interview that Mr Byakutaga had in the period between April 1, 2019 and June 30, 2020 withdrawn more than Shs2b from the kingdom’s accounts in Equity Bank.

He claimed that Shs400m was paid out on April 21, 2019 to a Kampala law firm, and Shs250m was paid out to the same firm on December 24, 2019.

Shs765m was paid out to another firm on May 20, 2019, before the same firm was paid Shs370m and another Shs90m on May 26, 2019.

Another payout of Shs205m was made to a construction firm on August 20, 2019; Shs250m was on March 03, 2020 paid to the law firm earlier alluded to, and Shs296.4m withdrawn in cash on June 26, 2020.

“We have not been having legal challenges and then you pay an advocate Shs900m!” Mr Mugenyi exclaimed, adding: “That is why we have been calling for a forensic audit.”

Mr Byakutaga denies any wrongdoing, insisting that the figures are forged.

“The finance committee looks at plans, budgets and accounts. The same are looked at by the Orukurato, the royal commission, and the king. Besides, we are three signatories to the kingdoms’ accounts. These are the minister of finance, the king’s son, Prince Richard Kilehimbwa, and myself. It would, therefore, not be possible to withdraw or payout colossal sums of money in the manner that they say we did,” Mr Byakutaga responded.

Mr Patrick Baguma, one of the members of the Babiito royal family, who is opposed to Mr Byakutaga, also accused him of causing the kingdom financial loss through inflated payments.

“The kingdom bought Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom plaza at a cost of Shs1.65b, spent Shs60m on signage, another Shs48m on valuation of the property and Shs42m on due diligence. Do you know who did the signage? It was a nephew to Byakutaga. The valuation and due diligence were carried out by sons of members of the royal commission,” Mr Baguma said.

Mr Byakutaga, however, claimed Mr Baguma is trying to blackmail him. He claimed that Mr Baguma went to him asking for money, which he did not have. This claim is disputed by Mr Baguma. Both Mr Baguma and Mr Byakutaga have vowed to take legal action against each other.

The royal family also accused Mr Byakutaga of selling some of the kingdom properties such as Bugoma forest, Muhangaizima cultural site and Miduuma burial grounds. He is also accused of mismanaging other assets.

Mr Byakutaga denies any wrongdoing.

He told Sunday Monitor that Bugoma forest was sold in 2016, long before he assumed office.

He added that it is actually his accusers who have been engaging in the sale of kingdom properties.

His accusers, however, say they have not been able to establish the extent of the alleged damage because Mr Byakutaga has been thwarting all efforts at verification.

“You are aware that you blocked my verification programme by telling security not to allow our delegation to step foot at the cultural site and keeping our beloved king hostage by blocking his close relatives from accessing him, including his official sister, Batebe,” Mr Mugenyi wrote.

However, Mr Byakutaga, in a January 31, letter, said Mr Mugenyi did not have the power to suspend or direct any kingdom official to step aside.

“…the Omukama is the appointing authority of the kingdom and the only one who can replace officials of the kingdom as he pleases, which he has not done. I, therefore, call upon all his royal majesty’s subjects to remain calm and ignore the said document with all its contents and treat it with the contempt it deserves,” Mr Byakutaga wrote.

Mr Kabagambe Kaliisa, the chairperson of the kingdom’s royal commission, in a February 2 letter, backed up Mr Byakutaga’s stand, saying Mr Mugenyi did not have the power to direct them to step aside.

“The powers under the law are a preserve of the Omukama and not any individual person or clan. The powers of the Omukama have not been delegated to any authority in the kingdom,” Mr Kaliisa wrote.

No love lost

Mr Kabagambe-Kaliisa, the chairperson of the kingdom’s royal commission accused the chief prince, Mr Fred Mugenyi Ruchura, of being the “investigator, prosecutor, judge and hangman”, but Mr Mugenyi hit back, reminding him that the royal commission—which he heads—is “ceremonial and advisory” and, therefore, had no locus to delve into his demand that the premier steps aside.

“There are no circumstances under our customs, culture and tradition where the royal commission exercises the authority you allude to. The power I exercised to suspend the Omuhikirwa and the two ministers pending investigations was exercised in accordance with the customs, culture and traditions of Bunyoro-Kitara, which authority is well within my cultural mandate as a protector of the integrity and dignity of Bunyoro-Kitara Kingdom,” Mr Mugenyi wrote.

Mr Kaliisa had in his communication advised Mr Mugenyi to present his and the Babiito’s grievances along with evidence of wrongdoing on the part of the prime minister, Mr Andrew Kirungi Byakutaga, before the commission.

Mr Patrick Baguma, one of the members of the Babiito royal family, who is opposed to Mr Byakutaga, however, retorted that royals cannot appear before a commission headed by an interested party.

Mr Baguma told Sunday Monitor that Mr Kabagambe-Kaliisa’s hotel, Miika Resort Hotel Limited, and the mineral water plant—which bottles Albertine Water—are established on what should be a national cultural and heritage site, Katasiiha Fort. It is believed that Omukama Kabalega used to use Katasiiha Fort as stores and an armoury. It also has fighting trenches.

“They are saying we take our grievances to that Kakurato (council), but how can we take our grievances to a council where the chairperson is an interested party?” Mr Baguma wondered.

Mr Kabagambe-Kaliisa declined to discuss the goings on in Bunyoro, insisting that all misunderstandings had been resolved.