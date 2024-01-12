Bunyoro’s prince Nyaika laid to rest

Prince Samuel Nyaika Amooti of the Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom who succumbed to diabetes early this week was yesterday laid to rest at Mparo royal tombs in Hoima City in western Uganda.

Nyaika, 56, died on Tuesday at Mengo Hospital in Kampala where he had been admitted for days.

He was the younger brother of the Omukama of Bunyoro, Dr Solomon Gafabusa Iguru I, born to a different mother, Mabone Winyi, who is still alive.

The burial ceremony attended by hundreds of mourners from Bunyoro and other kingdoms took place at Kyamongi village at mother's home, approximately 10 km from Hoima City.

Subsequently, the body after speeches was transported to Mparo royal tombs in Hoima city for the final rites.

On behalf of Nyaika’s siblings, Princess Joan Gafabusa described him as a good counsllor.

"He would make us sit and listen to his advice whenever we went wrong. All the people would listen to his advice. His death has left a big gap in the kingdom and Babiito clan," she eulogized.

She said the deceased prince loved his kingdom and was committed to ensuring that it develops.

Prince Nyaika’s mother, Ms Winyi Mabone, said he is survived by three sons who missed their father’s burial ceremony because they are studying abroad.

She lauded the Babiito clan for their role in nurturing and supporting the upbringing of her grandsons.

"I want to thank all the people, including the doctors who have been treating my son. I want to thank Babiito for nurturing my child," she said.

One of Prince Nyaika’s doctors, John Lukwago, disclosed that he had been diabetic since 2018, and one of his limbs had been amputated due to the condition. Despite efforts to save his life, the situation worsened after an accident, leading to a fatal outcome.