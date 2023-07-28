Bunyoro special needs school seeks facelift

A school for persons with disabilities (PwDS) in Bunyoro is seeking renovation, Daily Monitor has learnt.

The headteacher of the Masindi Centre for the Handicapped, Ms Zainabu Akugizibwe, raised concern over the dire state of buildings that were constructed in 1985. Ms Akugizibwe also called for fencing to enhance security.

“The classrooms suffer from leaks, and the girls’ dormitory is too small, requiring the conversion of one classroom into a girl’s dormitory,” she said.

Ms Akugizibwe was speaking yesterday during the acquisition of equipment worth Shs13 million from the Deposit Protection Fund (DPF). The items included sewing machines, wheelchairs, crutches, neck supporters, saws, hammers, and other aids.

Ms Akugizibwe also advocated for the establishment of a secondary school for children with disabilities in Bujenje to allow advancement in education.

Ms Oliver Asiimwe, the Masindi District Education Officer, called for inclusive budgets for people with disabilities.

Mr Patrick Ezaga, the director of Communication at the Deposit Protection Fund of Uganda, said the recognition of the need for both government and public support prompted the decision to assist the school.

“Government agencies should prioritise schools catering to the needs of students with disabilities for greater support, both in terms of resources and funding, to ensure the successful education and holistic development of these students with special needs,” he said.

With 15 teachers and 22 support staff, Masindi Centre for the Handicapped caters to 112 children, who have varying disabilities such as hearing impairment, autism, and physical handicaps.