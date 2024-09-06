Bunyoro thrown into chaos over premier’s term of office

The Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom is currently entangled in a dispute between its clan heads, Royal Commission, and the kingdom’s Premier Andrew Byakutaga.

The dispute emerged after the cultural institution's Chief Prince on Sunday appointed a new prime minister and cabinet ministers, dismissing Mr Byakutaga on grounds that his term expired two months ago.

The ruling Babiito clan, headed by Chief Prince Fred Mugenyi Rukyunya, also accused the kingdom’s Royal Commission, headed by Dr Fred Kaliisa Kabagambe, of unilaterally extending Mr Byakutanga's contract for an additional year by up to June 2025, purportedly with the authority of the king and clan heads.

Chief Prince Mugenyi, culturally known as Okwiri, said Mr Byakutanga's term as prime minister expired on June 30th, 2024.

Chief Prince Mugenyi, said 68 clan heads during a meeting held in Hoima on Sunday extended Mr Byakutaga’s contract. He says the decision is illegal and as a result, appointed Dr Kyamanywa Kasilivu Atwooki Prime Minister for a three-year term.

“When we saw the letter extending his term in office, we, the executive of the Babiito clan, called Dr Kabagambe and instructed him to write another letter withdrawing the extension. He failed to act up to now,” the Chief Prince said.

A June 27 letter, signed by the Royal Commission chairperson, Dr Kabagambe, and seen by this publication, indicates that the commission resolved to extend Mr Byakutaga's term.

"Further, in reference to my letter dated October 31, 2023, I am writing to inform you that, at a meeting held on June 24, 2024, at Karuziika [palace] Hoima, the Royal Commission agreed to grant you an extension of your term as Prime Minister for a period of one year, effective from July 1, 2024," Dr Kabagambe wrote.

Mr Byakutaga was appointed Prime Minister of the Bunyoro-Kitara Kingdom by Omukama, Dr Solomon Gafabusa Iguru I, on January 15, 2018, for a five-year term that ended last year and was extended to June this year.

However, Chief Prince Mugenyi argued that the king is currently indisposed and unable to perform any official duties and any extension of Mr Byakutaga’s term would require authorisation from the king, or in his absence, extensive consultations with the Babiito clan members and the Chief Prince before making a final decision.

Appointed by the king in 2013 and confirmed in November 2015, Chief Prince Mugenyi said his roles included providing a leadership link for the continuity of the kingdom's cultural and administrative affairs if the king is indisposed.

“After declaring the prime minister's seat vacant, the clan heads authorised me to use the powers granted by the Omukama [king] in my appointment, and allowed me to name the new Prime Minister and cabinet members,” he said.

The Chief Prince stated that the new cabinet members are to assume office immediately for a three-year term. However, the challenge remains that Mr Byakutanga continues to insist he is still the Prime Minister of the cultural institution but soon he will leave office.

He also noted that the tenure of Mr Byakutanga's cabinet ministers expired on October 19, 2023, and they subsequently vacated their positions, including their seats in the Bunyoro parliament (Orukurato).

The Chief Prince added that one of the responsibilities of the Royal Commission was to provide the terms of reference for the appointment of Prime Minister Byakutaga. However, he said the first term ended in January 2023. The Royal Commission extended his term of office for 18 months ending in June 2024.

“During his first five years in office, up to 2023, he had clear terms of reference for his work from the Royal Commission. His term was extended to June 2024, and he was finally given terms of reference, with his contract set to expire on June 30th, 2024, I informed the Royal Commission that they needed authority from the king for any further extension, which they did not obtain,” he explained.

The Chief Prince added that on June 19, he wrote to the head of the Royal Commission regarding the status of Mr Byakutanga and suggested they call a meeting to involve stakeholders on the way forward. Instead, on June 24, the Royal Commission held a meeting and unilaterally extended Mr Byakutanga's term for another year.

When contacted, Mr Byakutaga stated that the resolutions made by the Chief Prince had no authority over his executive or any kingdom organ, and, thus could not affect their operations.

“There have been attempts by Okwiri [the Chief Prince] and his executive to dismiss the Prime Minister and to irregularly allocate kingdom properties, such as land. The kingdom administration, led by the Prime Minister, has rejected these actions and dismissed all irregular dealings involving Okwiri,” he said.

Mr Byakutaga added:“The kingdom is governed by institutional organs mandated by the king. Okwiri is merely a palace official without any authority. According to the law, the mandate to appoint the prime minister, the Orukurato (parliament), and the Speaker rests solely with the king. The clan leaders can only advise the king.”

He further emphasised that Okwiri is not the head of all the clans but only of the Babiito clan, and that the king is the head of all clans.

Dr. Yolam Nsamba, who also serves as the Secretary of the Royal Commission, stated that since the king is indisposed, both the Prime Minister and the Okwiri (Chief Prince) share responsibilities to ensure the smooth operation of the kingdom.

“A section of the Babiito went to court seeking a regency, but about two months ago, the court ruled that the status quo should remain the same. Since the king is still on the throne, the Prime Minister and the Okwiri must work together,” he said.

Regarding the extension of the term of office, Dr Nsamba said the Royal Commission could not allow a vacuum after the Prime Minister’s term expired.

Ms Linda Kobugenyi, a resident of Kapapi Sub-county, wants the dispute resolved. “We urge our leaders to focus on uniting the people to maintain our culture,” she said.

Mr Ali Babi, who participated in the fight to restore the Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom, said:“Okwiri is the head of the Babiito clan. His role is to usher the king onto the throne, and it stops there. ..It’s true that our king is indisposed, but the Uganda Medical Council has never declared him insane or unable to perform his duties. He is still on the throne, so no one can assume his powers.”