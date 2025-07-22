Bunyoro, Tooro elect representative to Sugar Council

Sugarcane farmers from the Bunyoro and Tooro sub-regions have elected Mr Robert Atugonza as their representative to the newly established Uganda Sugar Industry Stakeholder Council. This follows a meeting at Kolping Hotel in Hoima Town last week, where more than 50 leaders of sugarcane farmers’ associations from both regions unanimously endorsed Mr Atugonza.

The Stakeholder Council was created under the Sugar (Amendment) Act, 2023, passed by Parliament on April 15 and assented to by President Museveni on May 30. The Council is mandated to oversee and regulate the sugar industry in Uganda, bringing together representatives from sugarcane farmers, millers, and the permanent secretaries from the ministries of Agriculture, Finance, and Trade.

Mr Atugonza, who currently chairs the Masindi Sugarcane Growers Association Ltd (MSGAL), was nominated by Mr Max Isingoma, the chairperson of the Hoima Sugarcane Farmers Association.

His nomination was met with enthusiastic support from attendees, who praised his experience and dedication to the sugar sector. “I am pleased to nominate Mr Atugonza to represent the farmers of Bunyoro and Tooro. He is well-versed in the industry and has proven leadership in defending farmers’ interests,” Mr Isingoma said to loud applause.

Mr Atugonza pledged to champion farmers’ concerns in the Council, emphasising the importance of the long struggle to secure legal recognition and regulation of the sugar industry. “This is a milestone for all of us. We must use this position to protect our interests and ensure the sugar industry continues to benefit all stakeholders along the value chain,” he said in his acceptance speech.

Participating associations included those supplying cane to Kinyara, Hoima, Bwendero, Kiryandongo, and Kyenjojo sugar factories.

At the same meeting, delegates resolved to form the Bunyoro-Tooro Sugarcane Farmers Association, aimed at uniting sugarcane growers from the two regions to enhance bargaining power, ensure fair cane pricing, and advocate for government interventions. Mr Patrick Byamukama of MSGAL was elected as the inaugural chairperson of the new association. He will be deputised by Mr Moses Batinire Barwane from the Kyenjojo Sugarcane Farmers Association.

Other elected leaders include Mr Ernest Shukuran as general secretary, Mr George Kugonza as treasurer, and former State minister for Privatisation Aston Kajara as secretary for publicity. Mr Byamukama emphasised the need for unity, noting the disparities in cane prices offered by different millers. “It’s unacceptable that farmers in the same region receive different prices for the same crop.

We must speak with one voice and ensure equity,” he said. A joint resolution by the farmers outlined the objectives of the new association: to unify growers across the two regions, lobby for fair taxation and pricing, push for industry reforms, and improve access to government support.

On June 16, the Minister for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, Mr Francis Mwebesa, wrote to chairpersons of sugarcane outgrower associations and cooperatives in Uganda’s four major cane-growing regions—Bunyoro, Busoga, Central, and Northern—requesting each to nominate one representative to the new stakeholder council.

The creation of the Uganda Sugar Industry Stakeholder Council marks a turning point in the regulation of a vital sub-sector, aiming to ensure transparent governance of the industry.