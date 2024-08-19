Burora replaced as Museveni reshuffles RDCs, deputies
What you need to know:
- Burora currently faces eight charges of hate speech and malicious information.
- See full list at the end.
Embattled former Rubaga Deputy Resident City Commissioner (RCC) Herbert Anderson Burora has been replaced in President Museveni’s reshuffle of Resident District or City Commissioners and their deputies.
The changes were confirmed by President Museveni on August 15 although the list was circulated by the presidency on Monday.
Jinja South Division deputy RCC Henry Kitambula takes over the reins of Burora, who currently faces eight charges of hate speech and malicious information, contrary to the Computer Misuse Act.
Full list: New RDCs, deputies