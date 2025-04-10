Burundian benchmarks on Uganda's food security innovations

A delegation of agricultural officers from Burundi, led by Col. Jonas Sabushimike, is in Uganda for a benchmarking visit to explore innovations and key milestones in ensuring food security. The group is being hosted by the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF).

"We're here for a study tour to see what Uganda is doing in agriculture, both at the policy and practical levels, and how farmers are supported for production and food security," said Mr Stephen Byatwale, Commissioner of Crop Protection at MAAIF.

The delegation aims to gather valuable experiences to implement in Burundi, focusing on Uganda's progress in agriculture, East African community integration, and regional trade. They're also looking at strategic issues like climate change management, production, and productivity.

Uganda's agricultural sector has made significant strides, earning $2.5 billion in foreign exchange from exports between 2022-2023. Coffee is a major export, generating $1.6 billion annually.

"We've registered progress in agriculture over time, and we're happy to share our experiences with our Burundian counterparts," Byatwale added.

The visit highlights Uganda's commitment to sharing knowledge and expertise in agriculture, aligning with the Ministry's vision of "a competitive, profitable, and sustainable agricultural sector."

Maj. Lillian Otong, a student from Burundi, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to learn from MAAIF. "We've had a presentation on harnessing regional cooperation for development and sustainable peace and security, which has enhanced our understanding of agriculture in Uganda."

The presentation covered various topics, including the overview of agriculture in Uganda, the supportive role of the Army in agricultural development, and the role of agro-industrialization on the parish development model.